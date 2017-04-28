This is what Tokummia katalepsis would have looked like.

This is what Tokummia katalepsis would have looked like.
Photo Credit: Lars Fields/Royal Ontario Museum

Crab, insects’ 508 million-year-old ancestor revealed

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 28 April, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Paleontologists are excited to have found an unusually well-preserved creature that sheds light on the origins of millipedes, crabs and insects. Scientists at the University of Toronto and the Royal Ontario Museum found a new fossil species in the Burgess Shale site in western Canada which continues to yield a wealth of fossils.

VIDEO RECREATION FROM ROYAL ONTARIO MUSEUM

Mandibles grasp, crush, cut food

The most exciting specimen in this find has been named Tokummia katalepsis. It and other members of the species have a pair of specialized appendages known as mandibles. These pincers are used to grasp, crush and cut food.

Currently, mandibulates include millions of species on earth and are called “one of the greatest evolutionary and ecological success stories of life on Earth.” Think ants, flies, crayfish and centipedes.

Canada’s fossil-rich Burgess Shale was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1980.
Canada’s fossil-rich Burgess Shale was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1980. © Jean-Bernard Caron/Royal Ontario Museum

The actual body was preserved

The discovery of Tokummia katalepsis was unique in that it was not just an imprint on stone or bones, but the actual soft body. Jean-Bernard Caron of the Royal Ontario Museum explains:

Listen

“One of the beauties of Marble Canyon and the Burgess Shale which this unit belongs to is the preservation of soft tissues. This animal is absolutely, stunningly well-preserved. You have to imagine that it is an animal that would have been entirely soft in the sense that there are no mineralized parts such as a shell or bones—of  course, it’s an invertebrate.

“So, it’s really under very special conditions that the soft tissues of this animal got preserved. And we find in this animal not only the external morphology, but also internal organs such as the gut and potential nerve tissues.”

The body had over 50 limbs. The ones in front were used to walk along the bottom of a tropical sea. The ones in back were for swimming. It carried a shell on its back.

This photo shows the actual remains of Tokummia katalepsis.
This photo shows the actual remains of Tokummia katalepsis. © Jean-Bernard Caron/Royal Ontario Museum

Way before the dinosaurs

Caron, says the find is significant because of its great age: “It’s very, very old—hundreds of millions of years older than the first dinosaurs…It tells us about the origin of mandibulates—the largest group of animals that we know today.

“Eight out of 10 species are represented by mandibulates.”

This find was published in the journal Nature this week and photos of it are expected to be part of a large exhibition on the dawn of life that will be created in the coming years.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Animals, History, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Animals, Environment, History, Science and TechnologyHeadhunting- ancient head, reunited with its bodyArts and Entertainment, SocietyWarm weather heralds outdoor Shakespeare playsHistory, Immigration & Refuge, International, Society, SportsNadia Comaneci returns: World Gymnastics Championship in Montreal in OctoberAnimals, History, Science and Technology, SocietyCrab, insects’ 508 million-year-old ancestor revealedLifestyle, SocietyScouts Canada: Good Turn WeekAnimals, Economy, Education, Environment, Indigenous, International, Science and Technology, SocietyBetter climate adaptation strategies needed across the ArcticEconomy, Politics, SocietyOntario's first balanced budget in decade promises billions in health careIndigenous, SocietyPolice send divers to search for missing huntersAnimals, Environment, Lifestyle, SocietyConservation group seeks volunteers to help species at riskHealth, SocietyNon-profit warns of acetaminophen link to liver failure

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine