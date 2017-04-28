Expo `67 celebrated in Montreal

Expo `67 opened officially 50 years ago today. The celebration of the Canadian Centennial year in Montreal, was the biggest World`s Fair ever.

Buckminster Fuller’s iconic geodesic dome is still part of the landscape on the Expo site. It was home to the American paviliion during Expo ’67. © iStock

It was an instant success with record-setting attendance; by the third day 569,500 people had visited.

In keeping with the theme of, Man and His World, Expo featured 62 national pavilions, as well as those of several international organisations and major Canadian companies.

“It was an incredible summer, it was really a magic moment”

Widely considered the most successful world’s fair of the 20th century, when it closed on October 29th that year, more than 50 million people had crossed the river to the island site.

This year Canada celebrates its ‘Sesquicentennial’, the 150 anniversary of Confederation, and the city of Montreal is celebrating its 375th anniversary.

The Stewart Museum, located on the same island, just opened an exhibit called Expo ’67: A World of Dreams.

Suzannne Sauvage is president and CEO of the Stewart Museum. She was a recent college graduate in 1967.

In an interview with Shawn Appel on CBC Montreal’s Radio Noon program, Sauvage shared her personal experience.

Employed in the Quebec pavillion, Sauvage said, “It was an incredible summer, it was really a magic moment”.

She remembers the optimism of the time: “We were discovering the world and we also had the feeling that the world was discovering us.”

For those who remember the event, the exhibit will enhance the memories, and for those who came after ’67, it is hoped the immersive multi-media experience will convey some of the enthusiasm and optimism of the time.