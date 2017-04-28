Expo '67's Habitat, designed by Moshe Safdie, it is still home to many families and remains a vibrant image of the time.
Photo Credit: radio-canada

Expo `67 celebrated in Montreal

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 28 April, 2017

Expo `67 opened officially 50 years ago today. The celebration of the Canadian Centennial year in Montreal, was the biggest World`s Fair ever.

Buckminster Fuller’s iconic geodesic dome is still part of the landscape on the Expo site. It was home to the American paviliion during Expo ’67. © iStock

It was an instant success with record-setting attendance; by the third day 569,500 people had visited.

In keeping with the theme of, Man and His World, Expo featured 62 national pavilions, as well as those of several international organisations and major Canadian companies.

“It was an incredible summer, it was really a magic moment”

Widely considered the most successful world’s fair of the 20th century, when it closed on October 29th that year, more than 50 million people had crossed the river to the island site.

This year Canada celebrates its ‘Sesquicentennial’, the 150 anniversary of Confederation, and the city of Montreal is celebrating its 375th anniversary.

The Stewart Museum, located on the same island, just opened an exhibit called Expo ’67: A World of Dreams.

Suzannne Sauvage is president and CEO of the Stewart Museum. She was a recent college graduate in 1967.

Listen

In an interview with Shawn Appel on CBC Montreal’s Radio Noon program, Sauvage shared her personal experience.

Employed in the Quebec pavillion, Sauvage said, “It was an incredible summer, it was really a magic moment”.

She remembers the optimism of the time: “We were discovering the world and we also had the feeling that the world was discovering us.”

For those who remember the event, the exhibit will enhance the memories, and for those who came after ’67, it is hoped the immersive multi-media experience will convey some of the enthusiasm and optimism of the time.

Arts and Entertainment, Education, History, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyExpo `67 celebrated in Montreal112th birthday for Canada's senior Dolly GibbAnimals, Environment, History, Science and TechnologyHeadhunting- ancient head, reunited with its bodyArts and Entertainment, SocietyWarm weather heralds outdoor Shakespeare playsHistory, Immigration & Refuge, International, Society, SportsNadia Comaneci at World Gymnastics Championship in OctoberAnimals, History, Science and Technology, SocietyCrab, insects’ 508 million-year-old ancestor revealedLifestyle, SocietyScouts Canada: Good Turn WeekAnimals, Economy, Education, Environment, Indigenous, International, Science and Technology, SocietyBetter climate adaptation strategies needed across the ArcticEconomy, Politics, SocietyOntario's first balanced budget in decade promises billions in health careIndigenous, SocietyPolice send divers to search for missing hunters

