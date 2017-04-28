“One good turn deserves another”

It can take only a little kindness to change people’s lives.

It may only take a moment, but a kind gesture can benefit someone in need.

April 29 to May 7th is once again “Good Turn Week” for the scouting movement in Canada

“Each and every one of us has the capacity to spark meaningful and positive change in our communities and it is as simple as performing good turns,” said Caitlyn Piton, National Youth Commissioner and Chair of the National Youth Network for Scouts Canada.

Good Turn Week 2016 shown: Scouts are challenging all Canadians to do a Good Turn as part of a national movement to spread and goodwill during this year’s 8th annual Good Turn Week, © CNW Group/Scouts Canada

She adds, “”Good turns have the ability to foster a sense of inclusivity, promote friendship, inspire compassion and unite a community”.

The idea is for Scouts to perform a good deed and encourage others to “pay it forward”, thus creating a cycle of goodwill.

Some of the Scout projects last year involved a Willowdale Ontario (Toronto) group creating 100 personal care packages for Cummer Avenue United Church’s Drop Inn program for homeless Torontonians.

In Vancouver one project was called the Umbrella Share Project. The youth will hand out 50 umbrellas at unsheltered bus stops and train stations on a rainy day. The umbrellas are not meant to be kept after use, but passed along to others in need.

Another Vancouver group prepared 500 meals for needy people.

Other projects involved clean ups of areas in and around their cities,

planting flowers, trees and shrubs favoured by birds and butterflies, while another project involved building bat boxes to help boost bat populations which have been severely diminished by “white nose syndrome”, and collecting food and clothing for various homeless shelters in their communities.

Canadians can share their Good Turns at Scouts.ca/goodturnweek, or on social media by using #GoodTurnWeek and tagging @ScoutsCanada

