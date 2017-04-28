Warm weather heralds outdoor Shakespeare plays

Canadians spend so much time indoors over the long cold winter that when the warm weather finally arrives they delight in getting outside. April is the time when many special outdoor activities are announced such as outdoor performances of plays by William Shakespeare.

Julius Caesar was played by an all-female cast in 2016. © Studio Baron

Bring a chair, bring a blanket

In Montreal for example, Repercussion Theatre has announced it will present Much Ado About Nothing in parks, university grounds and other public areas from July 13th to August 15th. Performances will take place in the city, but also in suburbs and smaller towns nearby.

People are invited to bring chairs or blankets to watch the play. Temporary stages are set up and a sound system used so everyone can hear the actors. Children are welcome and it’s a good way to introduce them to works of the Bard.

Harry the King, presented in 2014, was adapted from William Shakespeare’s historical plays Henry IV and Henry V. © Studio Baron

Two new works for anniversary

The troupe will present its 30th season next year. To celebrate, it will support the development of two new Canadian works of theatre. Award-winning playwright Erin Shields will create a new piece exploring some of Shakespeare’s female characters.

The troupe says it will also work with Jeff Ho as “he explores Shakespeare as a way in to the English language for new immigrants to Canada.”