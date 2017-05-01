Youngsters can come to the Children’s Book Bank in Toronto and choose a book to take home for free.

Youngsters can come to the Children’s Book Bank in Toronto and choose a book to take home for free.
Photo Credit: Dave Fitzpatrick

Children’s Book Bank celebrates Canadian books

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 1 May, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

This year Canada marks 150 years as a country and to celebrate the Children’s Book Bank takes a virtual road trip across the nation. The book bank is based in the city of Toronto and, as it says, it is “dedicated to the principle that learning to read is the right of every child.”

The Children’s Book Bank distributed 120,000 books in 2016.
The Children’s Book Bank distributed 120,000 books in 2016. © Dave Fitzpatrick

Everyone invited on a digital road trip

Since 2008, the organization has collected donated books and then offered them free to children and their families who have difficulty purchasing books themselves. Last year, it distributed 120,000 books to communities in Toronto.

This year, the Children’s Book Bank says it wants to celebrate Canada’s “long and rich history of producing wonderful books for children.” One way it will do that is through a digital road trip that starts May 1st and lasts until Canada Day.

Children are welcome to spend time choosing a book they like.
Children are welcome to spend time choosing a book they like. © Dave Fitzpatrick

What book did you like best?

The event will find out what from notable Canadians what books they loved best when they were children. The entries can be followed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the banks’s own website.

There will also be events at the bank’s premises in Toronto including story times, contests for children and Canadian-themed giveaways through the months of May and June. People will be able to visit every day and each one will be able to choose one book to take home, every time.

Why they do it

As the book bank puts it, “For many of us, reading these books and paging through them again and again delighted, consoled and inevitably produced powerful insights about how to understand and negotiate the mysterious world around us.”

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Lifestyle, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
History, IndigenousCanadian researchers count on Siberian reindeer herders to solve archaeological mysteryEconomy, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyClimate change and the wine industryIndigenous, SocietyMore police divers arrive in Fort Chipewyan to search of missing huntersNew York tourism officials arrive to counter ‘Trump Slump’Lifestyle, SocietyChildren’s Book Bank celebrates Canadian booksHealth, SocietyCampaign seeks to boost mental health care, awarenessHistory, International, Military, PoliticsControversy dogs Defence Minister over "embellished" military recordSocietyPowerful earthquakes rattle Yukon, Alaska and northern British ColumbiaEnvironment, International, Science and TechnologyNorth Atlantic climate change research underwayThe LINK Online Sun. Apr. 30, 2017

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine