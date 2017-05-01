Volunteers in about 30 boats have gone out on the Rocher River every day for a week, searching for four hunters who went missing last Sunday. (Mitch Wiles/CBC)

Volunteers in about 30 boats have gone out on the Rocher River every day for a week, searching for four hunters who went missing last Sunday. (Mitch Wiles/CBC)
Photo Credit: (Mitch Wiles/CBC)

More police divers arrive in Fort Chipewyan to search of missing hunters

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 1 May, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Three more police divers have arrived in the remote Indigenous community of Fort Chipewyan in northeastern Alberta to assist in the search for three hunters feared drowned in a freak boating accident last week.

The body of the fourth hunter was recovered Sunday not far from the place where the hunting party’s boat was previously found in Wood Buffalo National Park, said Sgt. Jack Poitras, a spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Family members identified the dead man as Walter Ladouceur, a Canadian Ranger with the 4th Canadian Ranger Patrol Group.

The three new RCMP divers will join two of their colleagues who arrived in Fort Chipewyan last Thursday. They will be using side-imaging sonar and a torpedo sonar to find the missing hunters, Poitras said.

“We’re also using dogs on the shore to see if they can pick up on anything,” Poitras said. “We still believe they’re in the water because we didn’t find anything indicating they came out of the water. We’re still hoping that we can locate them.”

Clockwise from top left, Andrew Ladouceur, Walter Ladouceur, Keanan Cardinal and Keith Marten. Hundreds have shared and commented on this Facebook photo of the four missing hunters in Fort Chipewyan. (Facebook)

Police and Parks Canada officials began searching for Walter Ladouceur, his brother Andrew Ladouceur, Keith Marten and Keanan Cardinal, all experienced outdoorsman, on April 24 after they failed to return following a day-long duck hunting trip to a nearby area known as Devil’s Gate, Poitras said.

Their boat with signs of damage to the stern and the bow was later found in the Rocher River that flows through Wood Buffalo National Park.

Police speculate that the hunters might have struck a chunk of ice and may have been thrown into the frigid water on the impact, Poitras said.

With the water temperature barely above freezing the men would not have survived long in the water, said Poitras, who has had experience racing canoes in the icy waters of Ottawa River.

“You don’t swim too far in that water, your limbs just quit moving, your mind is telling your arms and legs to swim but your body just seizes up,” Poitras said.

Mikisew Cree First Nation Chief Steve Courtoreille said while the weather has been good the search parties have to cover a lot of difficult terrain in the remote area accessible only by boat or aircraft.

The chief of the Mikisew First Nation says searchers have looked ’high and low’ on land and in the water. (RCMP)
The chief of the Mikisew First Nation says searchers have looked ’high and low’ on land and in the water. © (RCMP)

With files from CBC News

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Indigenous, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
History, IndigenousCanadian researchers count on Siberian reindeer herders to solve archaeological mysteryEconomy, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyClimate change and the wine industryIndigenous, SocietyMore police divers arrive in Fort Chipewyan to search of missing huntersNew York tourism officials arrive to counter ‘Trump Slump’Lifestyle, SocietyChildren’s Book Bank celebrates Canadian booksHealth, SocietyCampaign seeks to boost mental health care, awarenessHistory, International, Military, PoliticsControversy dogs Defence Minister over "embellished" military recordSocietyPowerful earthquakes rattle Yukon, Alaska and northern British ColumbiaEnvironment, International, Science and TechnologyNorth Atlantic climate change research underwayThe LINK Online Sun. Apr. 30, 2017

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine