A screenshot from a video posted on Periscope this morning in Whitehorse after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake.

Photo Credit: twitter @SeeScope

Powerful earthquakes rattle Yukon, Alaska and northern British Columbia

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 1 May, 2017 , No Comments ↓

A series of powerful earthquakes struck Monday in the northern tip of British Columbia near the border with Alaska and Yukon.

No injuries or serious damage have been reported so far.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 6.3-magnitude quake hit 85 kilometres west-northwest of Skagway, Alaska at about 7:18 a.m. local time (14:18 UTC) at the depth of 2.2 kilometres.

This was the latest in the series of at least a dozen tremors that shook the area since a 6.2-magnitude quake shook residents of Whitehorse out of their beds at about 5:31 a.m. local time (12:31 UTC). It was centred 88 kilometres west-northwest of Skagway at a depth of 2.2 kilometres. Natural Resources Canada estimated the depth of the quake at 10 kilometres.

A series of earthquakes – marked by orange and red dots – struck near the border between British Columbia, Yukon and Alaska on Monday morning, May 1, 2017. (US Geological Survey)

Several Twitter users reported feeling tremors, including many in Whitehorse, about 180 kilometres away.

More to come…

With files from CBC News 

