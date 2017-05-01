Powerful earthquakes rattle Yukon, Alaska and northern British Columbia

A series of powerful earthquakes struck Monday in the northern tip of British Columbia near the border with Alaska and Yukon.

No injuries or serious damage have been reported so far.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 6.3-magnitude quake hit 85 kilometres west-northwest of Skagway, Alaska at about 7:18 a.m. local time (14:18 UTC) at the depth of 2.2 kilometres.

This was the latest in the series of at least a dozen tremors that shook the area since a 6.2-magnitude quake shook residents of Whitehorse out of their beds at about 5:31 a.m. local time (12:31 UTC). It was centred 88 kilometres west-northwest of Skagway at a depth of 2.2 kilometres. Natural Resources Canada estimated the depth of the quake at 10 kilometres.

Several Twitter users reported feeling tremors, including many in Whitehorse, about 180 kilometres away.

Waking up this morning really rocked my world! 6.2 #earthquake originating just south of #Whitehorse #Yukon. Aftershocks still happening. pic.twitter.com/P3Ans2pgbf — pj johnson Yukon (@pjjohnsonYukon) May 1, 2017

It seems the clay cliffs are sloughing a bit following the quakes. #Whitehorse #Earthquake — Doug Rutherford (@dougrutherford) May 1, 2017

7:20 AM and we just had another house shaker. Really hoping everyone in Alaska is OK! #Whitehorse #earthquake — Kalin Pallett (@KalinPallett) May 1, 2017

With files from CBC News