Canada prefers Macron as France’s next president, says Dion

Canada would prefer to see pro-Europe independent candidate Emmanual Macron beat his far-right rival Marine Le Pen in the second round of France’s presidential election on Sunday, Canada’s former top diplomat told a parliamentary committee Tuesday morning.

“We prefer to see at the head of a key country like France in Europe a president who is believing like us, that European integration is an asset for the world,” former Foreign Affairs Minister Stéphane Dion told reporters, following his testimony before the House of Commons foreign affairs committee.

“We much prefer to have as the president of a friendly country a person that shares our values regarding openness, respect for diversity.”

“It’s the great tradition of France and I’m optimistic it will prevail and allow Canada and France to work together with the same values,” added Dion who’s been appointed Canada’s Ambassador-Designate to Germany and Special Envoy to the European Union

While Dion’s remarks represent a departure from the established tradition not to comment on internal affairs of friendly developed democracies, it’s not the first time Canadian officials express a clear preference in the outcome of a vote.

On the eve of the historic Brexit referendum Prime Minister Justin Trudeau clearly sided with the anti-Brexit campaign, calling for Britain to remain in the European Union.

British voters stunned most observers by voting to get out of the EU.

French independent centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron waves to his supporters during a campaign rally in Paris, France, Monday, May 1st, 2017. © Christophe Ena

However, Trudeau recently deflected a question about the French election when he hosted Italy’s prime minister.

And the Liberal government steadfastly avoided criticizing or commenting on Donald Trump through the bitter U.S. election and his various pronouncements afterwards.

Dion’s comments came following his testimony before the House of Commons foreign affairs committee, where he faced tough questions from Conservative and New Democrat MPs about his new assignment.

Dion, who was unceremoniously shuffled out of cabinet in January, defended his new diplomatic appointment as “special envoy” but not ambassador to the European Union.

The announcement comes three months after the prime minister put forward Dion’s name to serve as ambassador to both the EU and Germany, an unusual dual assignment.

Dion said he plans to work hard, travel widely and complement the work of senior diplomats by ensuring there is “pan European approach” to Canada’s engagement with the continent.

The Prime Minister’s Office has said that making Dion a special envoy followed consultations with European partners, in which “it was agreed that this appointment will best deliver” on Canada’s commitment to stronger ties.

Based on reporting by Mike Blanchfield of The Canadian Press