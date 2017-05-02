(L-R) European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Council President Donald Tusk and Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico attend the signing ceremony of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, October 30, 2016.

(L-R) European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Council President Donald Tusk and Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico attend the signing ceremony of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, October 30, 2016.
Photo Credit: Francois Lenoir

Free trade deal with EU to bring ‘modest’ gains for Canada: budget watchdog

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 2 May, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Canada’s free trade agreement with the European Union designed to diversify its trade away from its overwhelming dependence on the United States will produce “modest” economic gains for the country’s economy, according to the latest report by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO).

The federal budget watchdog estimates the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) would have lifted Canada’s overall economic output by 0.4 per cent or $7.9 billion, if it had been implemented in 2015.

The report says Canadian exports of goods to the EU would have increased $4 billion, services would have been up $2.2 billion and investment would have grown by $3.1 billion.

The report forecasts larger long-term gains as the Canadian economy continues to grow.

Diversifying trade

However, the budget office predicts some Canadian sectors will likely see slower growth under the agreement – including some dairy and agricultural products, textiles and some machinery and manufactured goods.

On the other hand, sectors including transport and motor vehicles, some metals and wheat will likely show faster growth.

The report also says strengthening business ties with the EU will make Canadians a little less dependent on their existing trade partners.

In 2016, Canada exported some $39.8 billion worth of goods to the EU, making it Canada’s second most important export destination, according to the PBO report. But this is still only a tenth of the exports that go to the United States, the report said. Canada’s sales of oil and gas to the U.S. alone are worth more than all the goods and services it sells to the EU.

The report forecasts that once CETA is implemented more of Canadian trade will be diverted from its traditional trade partners towards the EU countries. Canada’s annual exports to the U.S. could decline by 0.4 per cent or $1.4 billion, while exports to the rest of the world may fall by 0.7 per cent or about $384 million, the report said.

‘Fairy tale world’ assumptions
Protesters of BUND, a German non-governmental organisation (NGO) dedicated to preserving nature and protecting the environment, protest against CETA in front of the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 12, 2016.
Protesters of BUND, a German non-governmental organisation (NGO) dedicated to preserving nature and protecting the environment, protest against CETA in front of the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 12, 2016. © Stefanie Loos / Reuters

“The Parliamentary Budget Officer is alerting us to the fact that CETA won’t create 80,000 new jobs and put thousands of dollars in our pockets, as was previously claimed by the Harper government,” said Maude Barlow, National Chairperson of the Council of Canadians, a citizens’ advocacy group that campaigned against the free trade deal. “In exchange for a pitiful amount of economic growth, we will increase lawsuits from European companies, destroy our family farms, decimate our fisheries, and raise our drug prices. It just doesn’t make sense.”

Sujata Dey, Trade Campaigner for the Council of Canadians, said they disagreed with many of the assumptions in the report.

“Most glaringly, it uses the CGE model, the Computer Generalized Equilibrium model which lives in the fairy tale world of full employment,” Dey said.  “The study also looks at what we export, but not at the damage of what happens from imports.  Also, the model doesn’t look at what it does to public services, and to workers.”

Despite the government’s claims of massive economic benefits, the report predicts very small gains in GDP, Dey said.

“This is another model which completely ignores them and assumes that trade will always be good, under any circumstances,” she added.

The report also concludes that overall the EU will gain more from CETA than Canada because Canada’s exporters were facing lower tariffs in Europe than what Canada was levying from EU exports prior to the agreement.

With files from The Canadian Press

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Economy, International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, PoliticsCanada prefers Macron as France’s next president, says DionEconomy, EnvironmentHydro power leads Canada’s renewable energy generationEconomy, Education, Health, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyGrocery shopping: How do you make your choices?Economy, International, PoliticsFree trade deal with EU to bring 'modest' gains for Canada: budget watchdogEconomy, Environment, History, Indigenous, Science and TechnologyIt’s over, the end…gone.History, SocietyMay is Canada’s Asian Heritage Month Arts and Entertainment, Education, Indigenous, Lifestyle, SocietyCanada 150: Summer excitement to come to Arctic skiesYour choices, our promise!History, IndigenousCanadian researchers count on Siberian reindeer herders to solve archaeological mysteryEconomy, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyClimate change and the wine industry

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine