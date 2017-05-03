Fort MacMurry's wildfire a year ago when flames erupted behind a car on the highway near the small city in norther Alberta.
Photo Credit: Reuters / Mark Blinch

Fort McMurray’s sombre anniversary

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 3 May, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
The exodus on the highway out of Fort MacMurray early on May 3rd, 2016 © CP/Jason Franson

Fort McMurray is acknowledging the first anniversary since wildfires engulfed the city.

A gathering was organised for this evening but few people attended.

Many of those who have returned to the city are living with mixed emotions and say they’ve been re-living the experience daily.

Last May, the fires that had been advancing erratically on the city, burst into what firefighters called ‘the Beast’.

Most vehicles and homes in the Beacon Hill neighbourhood were destroyed. © Radio-Canada/Sylvain Bascaron

It forced the emergency evacuation in terrifying circumstances as cars and trucks moved bumper to bumper down the highway with towering flames only metres away along some stretches.

88,000 people left Fort MacMurray abandoning almost 2,600 homes and residences, and all the possessions they couldn’t take with them.

Local authorities estimate only about 73,000 have returned, suggesting a loss of about one-sixth of the population.

Premier Rachel Notley was in Fort McMurray today. She described the occasion as one of mourning and remembrance for Albertans.

She told the residents the province was very, very proud of them, and remembered the two teenagers who died in a head-on collision on the highway during the evacuation.

“We also mourn all that the fire took from people,” Notley said. “Their homes, their baby photos and all the belongings that helped anchor so many cherished memories.”

Considered Canada’s costliest insured disasters, the Fort McMurray wildfire cost $3.6 billion dollars (Cdn) in damage.

With files from CBC Edmonton

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in Economy, Environment, Lifestyle, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, SocietyHundreds of homes threatened as flood waters continue to rise in QuebecEconomy, Environment, Lifestyle, SocietyFort McMurray's sombre anniversaryPolitics, SocietyTrudeau affirms reporters’ right to protect sourcesSkippy peanut butter no longer in CanadaEducation, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyLGBTQ refugee claims heard under new guidelinesSocietyCanada has more seniors than children, census revealsTalking about indigenous culture: news and reports from RCIImmigration & Refuge, SocietyImmigration: benefit or burden?International, PoliticsCanada prefers Macron as France’s next president, says DionEconomy, EnvironmentHydro power leads Canada’s renewable energy generation

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine