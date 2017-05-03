Photo Credit: Courtoisie: CSCGNO

Talking about indigenous culture: news and reports from RCI

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 3 May, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Indigenous family bans English to preserve culture

Nancy Mike and Andrew Morrison say it’s very important their daughters Viivi and Laivi learn Inuktitut so they will understand the feelings and dynamics of the family. © Sima Sahar Zerehi/CBC

Like many parents, Nancy Mike and Andrew Morrison have to work hard if they want to preserve their aboriginal language. Because so much English is spoken in Iqaluit in the northern territory of Nunavut, they have decided to ban English» 

Dam threatens indigenous culture: Amnesty International

Indigenous people say the Site C dam violates their rights which should be protected under a historical treaty. © Andrea Morison, PVEA

Amnesty International Canada has launched a worldwide campaign to stop construction of a massive hydroelectric dam in western Canada. It says the dam violates Canada’s commitments to uphold the human rights of indigenous peoples. “This is a dam that would»

Campaign inspires indigenous boys to wear braids

“Right now there are four generations of men in our family that have long hair, wear braids and honor our Anishinaabe tradition,” writes Maheengun Shawanda. © Andreane Fraser

“My son wears his braid proudly,” says Dale Gadwa. © Dale Gadwa Sr./Facebook/Bert Crowfoot Photo Kids who look different can be bullied in school, so Michael Linklater has started a campaign to raise awareness about why indigenous men and boys may» 

Book on beadwork aims to preserve native culture

Joella Hogan (left) and Kaylie-ann Hummel hold examples of Northern Tutchone beadwork that will be displayed in the Na-cho Nyak Dun offices. © CBC

Many indigenous groups across Canada make great efforts to preserve their language and culture, and the latest involves a book being created to document beadwork. The Na-Cho Nyak Dun First Nation in the northern territory of Yukon will soon publish» 

Inuit throat singer Tanya Tagaq wins prestigious Polaris Prize

Inuit throat singer Tanya Tagaq was awarded the prestigious Polaris Prize for her album Animism Monday night (September 22) in Toronto at the Polaris Prize Gala. © Tanya Tagaq

Inuit throat singer Tanya Tagaq was awarded the prestigious Polaris Prize Monday night (September 22) for her album Animism besting the nine other albums on the Polaris Short

Eye on the Arctic – Indigenous art & urban culture

Beat Nation at the Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal. © Eilís Quinn / Eye on the Arctic

Each week, Eye on the Arctic features stories and newsmakers from across the North The Canadian exhibition, Beat Nation: Art, Hip Hop and Aboriginal Culture, winds up its three-month run at the Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal, (Montreal Museum of Contemporary» 

New Indigenous financial management software, bridge between two cultures

David Acco (right) of Acosys Consulting and Sose Canadian of the Kahnawake Economic Development Commission explain the new Native Economics Management System. © Ryan Remiorz/CP

David Acco is very enthusiastic about helping Canada’s indigenous communities deal with managing finances in a way that recognizes the complexities of varied accounting needs of the community and government services. It’s called the Native Economic Management System. It was» 

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
SocietyCanada has more seniors than children, census revealsTalking about indigenous culture: news and reports from RCIImmigration & Refuge, SocietyImmigration: benefit or burden?International, PoliticsCanada prefers Macron as France’s next president, says DionEconomy, EnvironmentHydro power leads Canada’s renewable energy generationEconomy, Education, Health, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyGrocery shopping: How do you make your choices?Economy, International, PoliticsFree trade deal with EU to bring 'modest' gains for Canada: budget watchdogEconomy, Environment, History, Indigenous, Science and TechnologyIt’s over, the end…gone.History, SocietyMay is Canada’s Asian Heritage Month Arts and Entertainment, Education, Indigenous, Lifestyle, SocietyCanada 150: Summer excitement to come to Arctic skies

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine