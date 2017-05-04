Natalia Martinez, seen here before her attempted traverse of Mount Logan. She was nine days into her solo journey on Monday when a couple of earthquakes hit the area. That left her stranded in unstable terrain. (Arran Whiteford via Icefield Discovery Tours)

Argentine climber awaits rescue on Canada’s highest peak

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 4 May, 2017

An Argentine climber stranded on Mount Logan, Canada’s highest peak, will likely have to wait until Friday for a helicopter rescue, her partner told CBC News.

Natalia Martínez has been at a camp situated at about 3,900 metres on the eastern ridge of Mount Logan since Monday.

“We are doing everything in our hands to get her pick up by a helicopter as soon as possible, we hope that will happen on Friday according to current forecasts,” her partner, Camilo Rada, who has been in contact with Martínez by satellite phone and text, wrote in his blog.

The 37-year-old experienced climber, who was attempting a solo traverse of Mount Logan (5,959 m/19,583 ft), in Canada’s Yukon Territory, called in the rescue after strong earthquakes triggered large avalanches around her camp.

Martínez is said to be healthy and uninjured. And while her campsite is safe the surrounding terrain is unstable making it very hazardous for her to continue her traverse of Mount Logan.

Martínez has had to endure temperatures of -20 C, battle strong winds and shovel her tent out of snow every couple of hours to avoid being buried under and suffocating, Rada wrote in his blog.

The area Martínez set up her camp is accessible only by helicopter.

“Today at 3 PM she gave us the very good news that she is fine, the wind is easing and she was preparing herself a hot meal, because during the storm it was impossible to turn on the stove,” Rada wrote in his blog. “It is expected that the wind had continued to ease and that Nati is finally having the rest she deserves.”

With files from CBC News

