A new pilot programme hopes to provide a boost for *modest* income earners toward the down payment for their first home.

A new pilot programme hopes to provide a boost for *modest* income earners in Nova Scotia toward the down payment for their first home.
Photo Credit: Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press

Nova Scotia to help with first time home buying

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 4 May, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Most of the news from Canada involving home purchases these past couple of years has involved stories dealing with the skyrocketing prices in major cities which seem to be rising month after month.

For most low and middle income earners, coming up with the required down payment of tens of thousands of dollars and the bank loan costs, put the possibility of home ownership out of reach.

The eastern maritime province of Nova Scotia has just announced a plan called the Down Payment Assistance Programme. (DPAP), It’s designed to help “modest” income earners with access to funds for that all important down payment.

With $1.3 million from the provincial and federal governments, the programme provides interest-free loans of up to five percent of purchase cost to home buyers towards the down payment.

Real estate operations says the plan should help stimulate a slow market. Critics say while it’s a step in the right direction, the problem is the lack of affordable housing in Halifax and region.
Real estate operations says the plan should help stimulate a slow market. Critics say while it’s a step in the right direction, the problem is the lack of affordable housing in Halifax and region. © Anjuli Patil/CBC

Applicants will have to meet certain conditions;

  • -the home must be in the province, and the price must not exceed $280,000 in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), or $150,000 in the rest of the province.  That translates roughly into a $14,000 loan in the HRM, or up to $7,500 elsewhere in the province.
  • – Participants must have good credit and be pre-approved for an insured mortgage by a recognized financial institution.
  • – The applicant is a first-time home buyer
  • -The applicant’s total household income is less than $75,000
  • -The applicant has resided in Nova Scotia for at least 12 months
  • -The purchased property must be the applicant’s principal residence; rental properties, seasonal and recreational properties are not eligible.

Applicants will have ten years to repay the loan and first year payment can be waived to allow buyers to adjust to unforeseen costs.

Jonethan Brigley is the Chair of the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN). He says the programme is a step in the right direction but it may not get many takers.

Finding affordable houses on the real estate market can be difficult for many low-income families, said Jonethan Brigley of ACORN.
Finding affordable houses on the real estate market can be difficult for many low-income families, said Jonethan Brigley of ACORN. © CBC

Quoted by the CBC he said, “”The biggest thing right now is the lack of low-income, affordable houses in general”.

He added that it’s tough for low-income people to find an apartment let buy a house, adding that any home in the price range of those eligible for this programme would be found “in a rural area, off the beaten path, not where Metro Transit (public transit) goes.” That would require purchasing a vehicle and being able to afford gas, not in the budget of many low-income families”.

A quick look at detached homes for sale in Halifax shows few available within the range provided in the DPA Programme.

The pilot programme began this month and provincial officials said it should help between 100 and 125 households.

Additional information- sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Lifestyle, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, PoliticsCanada ‘very troubled’ by proposed constitutional changes in VenezuelaEconomy, Environment, SocietyReport calls on Canada to reduce 'collateral damage' from fisheriesEconomy, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyNova Scotia to help with first time home buyingEconomy, Politics, SocietyTop court to decide on beer barrier between provincesEnvironment, International, SocietyMr. Floatie, sewage protester, about to retireArts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Health, Indigenous, International, Politics, SocietyPublic input vs. the secrecy of free trade talksAnimals, Science and Technology, SocietyStudy finds bumblebee queens affected by pesticideHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyNot virtual connection, but real connections, in person.Environment, SocietyHundreds of homes threatened as flood waters continue to rise in QuebecEconomy, Environment, Lifestyle, SocietyFort McMurray's sombre anniversary

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine