Battle of the Atlantic Sunday

This Sunday, members of the Royal Canadian Navy, and descendants of former Navy sailors and of former merchant mariners, will pause to remember.

Royal Canadian Navy Command staff speak with veterans shortly before the Battle of the Atlantic ceremony on Parliament Hill Ottawa on May 1st, 2016. © Forces.gc.ca

Every year the first Sunday in May is set aside to commemorate the longest and widest ranging battle of the Second World War as the Royal Canadian Navy and air force fought against the U-boats in the Atlantic.

Artist rendering of August 1942 battle between Canadian destroyer HMCS Assiniboine and U-210 off Greenland. Assiniboine pursued the U-Boat through fog, ramming and exchanging gunfire, dropping depth charges and finally sinking it with a 4.7-inch shell © Canadian War Museum-11033

The Battle of the Atlantic began mere hours after the declaration of war, when off the coast of Ireland a U-boot sank the SS Athenia passenger ship en route to Canada with the loss of 112 lives including four Canadians.

Merchant navy survivors from sunken British vessels SS Ashantian and SS Wanstead, St John’s, Nfld, April 1943 (photo by Gerald Milne Moses) © Library and Archives Canada/PA-137795

For the rest of the war, the Canadian Navy and Air Force provided protection for the vital convoys of supplies across the Atlantic to Britain during it’s darkest days, and continued later as the land and air war crossed to France.The battle to control the sea lanes continued from that September in 1939 to the end of the war, and at least during the first few years, the Germans seemed to hold the upper hand.

Chopping ice from the corvette HMCS Brantford February 1944. The north Atlantic in winter could be a bitterly cold place and tons of ice could make ships dangerously top heavy. © Library and Archives Canada/PA-136146

Before it was over, almost 5,000 Canadian sailors, airmen, and merchant mariners would lose their lives in the multi-year struggle.

additional information

Naval Assoc. of Canada- Battle of Atlantic Sunday