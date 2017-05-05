Employment was little changed in April, while the unemployment rate declined 0.2 percentage points to 6.5%, the lowest rate since October 2008.

Employment was little changed in April, while the unemployment rate declined 0.2 percentage points to 6.5%, the lowest rate since October 2008.
Photo Credit: Patrick Kelley/Bloomberg

Job growth flat in April and wages see weakest growth since 1997

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 5 May, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

The Canadian economy added 3,200 jobs and the unemployment dropped to 6.5 per cent in April, the lowest level since October 2008, but wage growth stalled to its weakest in more than two decades, Statistics Canada said Friday.

Compared with the same time last year, there were 276,000 (+1.5 per cent) more people employed and the unemployment rate was 0.6 percentage points lower. Over the same period, the total number of hours worked rose 1.1 per cent.

However, hourly wages expanded by 0.7 per cent in April, the slowest year-over-year growth since the federal agency started collecting that data in January 1997.

“The fly in the ointment continues to be weak wage growth with year-over-year growth in average hourly earnings for permanent employees slipping to its lowest level on record (again) in April at 0.5 per cent,” RBC senior economist Nathan Janzen wrote in a research note. “The weak wage growth is in sharp contrast to what would otherwise appear to be a labour market with little or no slack remaining.”

CIBC economist Nick Exarhos said the slight growth in the number of hours worked was commensurate with the performance of the economy over the same period.

“That should alleviate some of the concerns that the Bank of Canada has on the labour market, although wages are likely to remain a concern,” Exarhos wrote.

The drop in the unemployment was due to fewer youth searching for work.

Douglas Porter, BMO chief economist, said job gains in April were heavily concentrated in public sector areas such as education (+19,000) and health care (+12,000). At the same time, the private service sector saw the biggest declines, including employment in hotels & restaurants (-12,000) and building and support services (-19,000).

Only three provinces reported any job gains last month – British Columbia, Newfoundland and tiny Prince Edward Island – but the job declines in the other seven were all quite modest in scope, Porter said.

The western province of British Columbia created the most jobs with a solid 11,300 job gain.

Here are the jobless rates last month by province (previous month in brackets):

  • Newfoundland and Labrador 14.0 per cent (14.9)
  • Prince Edward Island 10.3 (10.1)
  • Nova Scotia 8.3 (8.6)
  • New Brunswick 8.7 (8.4)
  • Quebec 6.6 (6.4)
  • Ontario 5.8 (6.4)
  • Manitoba 5.4 (5.5)
  • Saskatchewan 6.2 (6.0)
  • Alberta 7.9 (8.4)
  • British Columbia 5.5 (5.4)

With files from The Canadian Press

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Economy, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Quebec calls in troops to help deal with ‘worst flooding we’ve had in our whole history’Economy, Science and Technology, Work & LabourDo not disturb, my red light is on.Health, International, SocietyIt’s 'Stop! Clean Your Hands Day'History, International, Military, SocietyBattle of the Atlantic SundayArts and Entertainment, History, Immigration & Refuge, InternationalNovel tells of recent refugees and past slavery in MaltaEconomy, SocietyJob growth flat in April and wages see weakest growth since 1997Lifestyle, SocietyArgentine climber rescued from Canada’s highest mountainLifestyleRain-soaked Quebecers could seek solace in croissantsHealth, Indigenous, Politics, SocietyMental Health - Can community programs in Arctic Canada make the difference? (Video)Lifestyle, SocietyArgentine climber awaits rescue on Canada's highest peak

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine