There is great debate about who makes the best croissants in Quebec.

There is great debate about who makes the best croissants in Quebec.

Rain-soaked Quebecers could seek solace in croissants

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 5 May, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

There has been record-breaking rainfall in the province of Quebec over several weeks. So, instead of the usual exuberance of enjoying spring weather after a long winter, many Quebecers are pumping water out of their basements or sandbagging their properties to keep flood waters out.

Festival celebrates pastry

But for those suffering less serious consequences, there is consolation. Tomorrow is the Fete du croissant across Quebec. That means more than 100 pastry shops across the province will offer croissants for $1 each, which is quite a bit less than the going rate.

If you don’t know what a croissant is think light fluffy pastry made with butter, rolled on itself and shaped into a crescent. It is usually a little crunchy on the outside and marvellously light on the inside.

Quebecers take their croissants very seriously.
Quebecers take their croissants very seriously.

Food a serious business

The idea of a festival may seem crazy, but Quebecers take their food seriously and there are many food festivals throughout the year. They celebrate foods like bagels, lobster and poutine (French fried potatoes topped with cheese curd and gravy, although there are now many variations.)

And there are ex-pat Quebecers who are so lonesome for their favourite comestibles that when they come home for a visit, they demand purveyors package some up for them to take home.  It is not unusual for my bagel place to be boxing up huge quantities for people to take on their flights home. Same goes for smoked meat, a Montreal specialty.

High standards a must

As for the croissant festival, it all started in 2011 when the newspaper La Presse asked its readers to vote for their favourite croissant. There were 1,600 responses. The winning bakery was so surprised by the popularity of the contest that it decided to launch a yearly croissant festival.

Participating bakers must adhere to high standards making them by hand and using real butter.

A tour suggested

I myself, am planning a tour of several bakeries and then, if the rain ever lets up, a bicycle ride to work off the calories. If the rain is as bad as forecast however, I am more likely to pick up extra croissants for friends and go help them rescue furniture from the flood waters.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Lifestyle

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Lifestyle, SocietyArgentine climber rescued from Canada’s highest mountainLifestyleRain-soaked Quebecers could seek solace in croissantsHealth, Indigenous, Politics, SocietyMental Health - Can community programs in Arctic Canada make the difference? (Video)Lifestyle, SocietyArgentine climber awaits rescue on Canada's highest peakInternational, PoliticsCanada ‘very troubled’ by proposed constitutional changes in VenezuelaEconomy, Environment, SocietyReport calls on Canada to reduce 'collateral damage' from fisheriesEconomy, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyNova Scotia to help with first time home buyingEconomy, Politics, SocietyTop court to decide on beer barrier between provincesEnvironment, International, SocietyMr. Floatie, sewage protester, about to retireArts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Health, Indigenous, International, Politics, SocietyPublic input vs. the secrecy of free trade talks

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine