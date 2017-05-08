Canada flooding situation worsens

More scattered rain showers to come

The rains this spring in Canada have been far greater than normal and it has caused emergency situations in regions across the country.. It has now turned deadly with two men missing and presumed drowned in British Columbia, and a father and baby swept away in flood waters in Quebec.

The search for the missing man and child in Rivière Sainte-Anne started again early this morning. © Radio-Canada

Quebec is currently the hardest hit as military personnel have been called out to help with flood mitigation, By the end of today some 1650 military will be in various areas around the province, most of them in western Montreal.

Over 1200 military personnel have been called out to help with the flood situation in Quebec. More troops are expected today. © Reuters/Chris Wattie

Scattered rain showers are predicted for the week as the very slow moving system continued to linger over eastern Canada and the water continues to rise as flood waters flow down from the Ottawa and St Lawrence rivers.

Authorities have also closed the Galipeau bridge on Highway 30, one of the major arteries on to the island of Montreal.

The Galipeault Bridge, one of the major arteries leading onto the island of Montreal i will remain closed for an unspecified length of time. © CBC

Hundreds of people have been forced from their homes on the western and northwestern sections of the island. Most schools in the area have also been closed today.

Upriver the region of Gatineau, Quebec across from the national capital Ottawa in Ontario, is also experiencing record flooding. The federal government has closed all federal buildings in Gatineau, and told those employees who cross over into Ottawa to stay home today so as to reduce congestion which could hamper movement of emergency vehicles.

Rain is still falling in areas around eastern Ontario, and Quebec. More scattered showers are likely to coninue from the slow moving systems. © Enviroment Canada

Elsewhere in the province, a family got trapped in their car in Ste Anne des Monts in the Gaspe region of the province. Water had built up on the road where they were driving and pushed the car into the Ste Anne river last night around 6pm. The man, woman and 2-year-old child climbed onto the roof, but strong currents flipped the vehicle. The woman managed to swim to shore, but the 37-year-old man, and child were swept away and have not been found.

Surging water breaches the Chaudière Bridge SUnday, May , 2017 that connects Gatineau to as floodwaters continue to rise. © Photo courtesy J.D. Comtois

In New Brunswick flood waters have also caused extensive damage due to the ongoing rain but water levels for the moment are stable.

Over 400 homes have been evacuated in Gatineau. © CBC video grab

In the interior of west coast British Columbia, rains there have caused mudslides, extensive damage, and evacuations of some residences especially around the Okanagan region.

The flooding has turned deadly

In the town of Cache Creek, the local fire chief who went to check on rising river water is now believed to have drowned. Near the town of Salmon Arm, a 76-year-old man is believed to have perished when mudslides carried away his home.

A truck was severely damaged and carried away by a mudslide near Salmon Arm BC which is believed to have also killed one man. © via CBC

