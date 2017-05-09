There are many forms of depression and many different drugs to treat it.

There are many forms of depression and many different drugs to treat it.

Coalition demands fair access to new depression drugs

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 9 May, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Some Canadians have drug insurance benefits through their employers, but those who rely on a public system often are not reimbursed for the newest, most innovative medications to treat depression. This means low-income Canadians, veterans, the unemployed, seniors and the self-employed may not get the treatment that works best for them.

There are 227 different combinations of symptoms for depression, says Anne Marie MacDonald.
There are 227 different combinations of symptoms for depression, says Anne Marie MacDonald.

Many kinds of depression, many kinds of drugs

“There’s 227 different combinations of symptoms for depression. It’s very complex,” says Ann Marie MacDonald, director of the Mood Disorders Association of Ontario. “It’s so important that each and every individual has the right to choose what’s right for them.”

Listen

Three of Canada’s major groups advocating for mental wellness have formed a coalition to ask for changes to the public drug plan system.

One in eight Canadians affected

Canadians for Equitable Access to Depression Medication is looking to raise awareness about the complexity of depression and its effects on Canadians’ overall health. They seek to highlight the inequity between Canadians who have access to new medications and those who don’t. And they want to make better depression care a priority among policy-makers.

The matter is complicated by the fact that each of Canada’s ten provinces and three territories run their own public health systems and they vary substantially.

Almost one in eight adult Canadians suffer at some point in their lives from a mood disorder like depression and bipolar disorder.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Health, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Animals, Environment, Science and Technology, SocietyMuseum offers free Science by Night eventHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyOntario's strict anti-smoking laws: Over enthusiastic enforcement?Health, SocietyCoalition demands fair access to new depression drugsInternational, Science and TechnologyThe mystery of “dark matter” ever so slightly illuminated.PoliticsSocial media comment sinks another politicianHealth, Immigration & Refuge, Indigenous, SocietyWorld Health Summit in Montreal focuses on Indigenous and migrant health issuesInternational, PoliticsTrudeau congratulates Macron on election as French presidentHealth, International, Science and TechnologyNew technology into joint cartilage repairSocietyMost think young women will face violence: pollHistory, International, Science and TechnologyAnother piece toward solving the lost Franklin expedition mystery

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine