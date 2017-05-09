Disgraced Senator resigns his seat amid sex scandal

Disgraced Senator Don Meredith pre-empted a move by his colleagues to kick him out of the Red Chamber by resigning from the Senate following damning a scandal over his sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

The Parliament’s upper chamber was poised to vote as early as Wednesday on a Senate ethics committee report, which concluded that Meredith, an ordained minister and father of two, is unfit to serve as a senator and recommended that the Senate take the unprecedented step of expelling him.

“I am acutely aware that the upper chamber is more important than my moral failings,” Meredith’s statement reads.

“After consulting with my family, community leaders and my counsel over the past several weeks, I have decided to move forward with my life with the full support of my wife and my children. I am blessed to have had their unconditional love and support throughout this ordeal. It is my hope that my absence from the Senate will allow the senators to focus their good work on behalf of all Canadians.”

The statement does not explicitly refer to resignation, nor did the Senate have immediate confirmation of his departure. However, Meredith’s lawyer, Bill Trudell, confirmed that Meredith had decided to resign, The Canadian Press reported.

Senator Don Meredith leaves a Senate committee in Ottawa on April 4, 2017. Disgraced Sen. Don Meredith is resigning from the Senate rather than wait to see if his colleagues expel him for having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl. © CP/Sean Kilpatrick

The resignation comes after Senate ethics officer, Lyse Ricard, released a damning report in March documenting Meredith’s relationship with a woman known as “Ms. M.”

The Senate report alleged that the former Conservative senator and Ms. M had intercourse three times, including once when Ms. M was 17 years old.

Meredith has denied many of the allegations levelled against him by the young woman, but he admitted he had sexual intercourse with her on at least one occasion when she was over 18.

“No lesser sanction than expulsion would repair the harm he has done to the Senate,” the committee said in its report. “He has abused his privileged position of authority and trust by engaging in behaviour that is incompatible with his office.”

With files from The Canadian Press and CBC News