Embattled Sen. Don Meredith, an ordained minister and father of two children, announced today his resignation from the Senate following a scandal over his sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

Embattled Sen. Don Meredith, an ordained minister and father of two children, announced today his resignation from the Senate following a scandal over his sexual relationship with a teenage girl.
Photo Credit: PC / Colin Perkel

Disgraced Senator resigns his seat amid sex scandal

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 9 May, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Disgraced Senator Don Meredith pre-empted a move by his colleagues to kick him out of the Red Chamber by resigning from the Senate following damning a scandal over his sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

The Parliament’s upper chamber was poised to vote as early as Wednesday on a Senate ethics committee report, which concluded that Meredith, an ordained minister and father of two, is unfit to serve as a senator and recommended that the Senate take the unprecedented step of expelling him.

“I am acutely aware that the upper chamber is more important than my moral failings,” Meredith’s statement reads.

“After consulting with my family, community leaders and my counsel over the past several weeks, I have decided to move forward with my life with the full support of my wife and my children. I am blessed to have had their unconditional love and support throughout this ordeal. It is my hope that my absence from the Senate will allow the senators to focus their good work on behalf of all Canadians.”

The statement does not explicitly refer to resignation, nor did the Senate have immediate confirmation of his departure. However, Meredith’s lawyer, Bill Trudell, confirmed that Meredith had decided to resign, The Canadian Press reported.

Senator Don Meredith leaves a Senate committee in Ottawa on April 4, 2017. Disgraced Sen. Don Meredith is resigning from the Senate rather than wait to see if his colleagues expel him for having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.
Senator Don Meredith leaves a Senate committee in Ottawa on April 4, 2017. Disgraced Sen. Don Meredith is resigning from the Senate rather than wait to see if his colleagues expel him for having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl. © CP/Sean Kilpatrick

The resignation comes after Senate ethics officer, Lyse Ricard, released a damning report in March documenting Meredith’s relationship with a woman known as “Ms. M.”

The Senate report alleged that the former Conservative senator and Ms. M had intercourse three times, including once when Ms. M was 17 years old.

Meredith has denied many of the allegations levelled against him by the young woman, but he admitted he had sexual intercourse with her on at least one occasion when she was over 18.

“No lesser sanction than expulsion would repair the harm he has done to the Senate,” the committee said in its report. “He has abused his privileged position of authority and trust by engaging in behaviour that is incompatible with his office.”

With files from The Canadian Press and CBC News

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
PoliticsDisgraced Senator resigns his seat amid sex scandalAnimals, Environment, Science and Technology, SocietyMuseum offers free Science by Night eventHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyOntario's strict anti-smoking laws: Over enthusiastic enforcement?Health, SocietyCoalition demands fair access to new depression drugsInternational, Science and TechnologyThe mystery of “dark matter” ever so slightly illuminated.PoliticsSocial media comment sinks another politicianHealth, Immigration & Refuge, Indigenous, SocietyWorld Health Summit in Montreal focuses on Indigenous and migrant health issuesInternational, PoliticsTrudeau congratulates Macron on election as French presidentHealth, International, Science and TechnologyNew technology into joint cartilage repairSocietyMost think young women will face violence: poll

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine