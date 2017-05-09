Museum offers free Science by Night event

The Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa wants to engage “inquiring minds” in hands-on science and so it is inviting people to a special Science by Night event on the evening of May 18. There will be more than 20 activities including “surviving an apocalypse, with tips from museum botanists.”

The first event of this kind was held in 2015 and drew 1,700 visitors. The second the following year attracted 2,500 and more are expected this year.

Scientists will be back to talk about DNA and other subjects at the Science by Night event. © C.W. Clark

What did that owl eat?

One popular and returning event is the dissection of owl pellets to see the bones and tiny skulls that the owl feasted on.

For those who are a little more squeamish there are other activities like real vs. fake minerals, meteorites up close, a photo of your own DNA and the story of the museum’s 19-metre-long blue whale.

The home of the museum is interesting too

The museum is housed in the historical Victoria Memorial Museum Building, a castle-like structure described as Scottish Baronial in design. Its website notes “the architecture was intended to mirror the Centre Block of Canada’s original Parliament Buildings, one mile due north of the museum’s site.”