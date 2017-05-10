British Columbia Liberals hang on to win minority government

British Columbia’s Liberals managed to hang on to power by the skin of their teeth on Tuesday in an election that produced the first minority government in the Pacific Coast province in 65 years.

As of midnight PT Wednesday, the Liberals led by Christy Clark had won 43 of 87 seats in the provincial legislature, just one seat shy of being able to form a majority government. The New Democratic Party won 41 seats.

For the first time in provincial history, the Greens expanded their seat count from one to three, which gives them the balance of power.

But the results in several electoral districts – called ridings in Canada – were so close there will be recounts. In addition, the absentee ballots have not been counted yet, which means that the final count by Elections BC between May 22 and 24 could still change the outcome.

Clark, 51, told supporters early Wednesday she intends to remain premier.

“British Columbians did tell us tonight that they want us to do some things differently,” Clark told hundreds of supporters who had gathered in downtown Vancouver.

B.C. Liberal leader Christy Clark hugs her son Hamish during a speech to Liberal supporters following the B.C. Liberal election in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, May 10, 2017. © PC / JONATHAN HAYWARD

“British Columbians have waited 16 years for a government that works for them, and we’re going to have you to wait a while longer, until all the votes are counted,” said NDP Leader John Horgan, whose party aligns closely with the Green Party on a number of key issues.

“We’re starting negotiations tomorrow,” said Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver, calling the election “a historic day for British Columbia.”

Green’s @AJWVictoriaBC says they will be tabling legislation banning “big money in politics,” but “we will work with anyone.” pic.twitter.com/sD6f4EgL5B — CBC British Columbia (@cbcnewsbc) 10 May 2017

This election was Clark’s second as premier. She was chosen as leader of the Liberals in 2011 and staged a come-from-behind victory in 2013, the Liberals fourth consecutive majority.

The Liberal campaign focused on economic growth and job creation. They billed themselves as the stable hand on the tiller and the most responsible stewards of the provincial economy that seems to be one of the best performing in Canada.

With files from The Canadian Press and CBC News