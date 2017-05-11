The new and highly controversial Quebec history text book for teenage high school students.

The new and highly controversial Quebec history textbook for teenage high school students.
Photo Credit: R Green

Quebec school history course: still politically skewed?

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 11 May, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.” George Orwell, novel “1984”

Who gets to tell the story of what happened in the past and why?

In the mostly French-speaking province of Quebec, the school history books were changed in the brief period when the separatist Parti-Quebecois was in power in the province. They asked Quebec nationalist historians to rewrite the books.

Many non-francophone groups in the province are upset about the results.

Rob Green is a history teacher at Montreal’s Westmount High School, and chairperson of the Committee for the Enhancement of the History Curriculum in Quebec.

Many Anglophone history teachers, along with aboriginal and immigrant groups were upset at the original course proposed.

It was supposed to improve on the existing history texts by being more inclusive with a look at how aboriginals (First Nations and Inuit), Anglophones, various immigrant communities, and Francophones all contributed to the building of Quebec.

Although First Nations and Inuit are included in the *revised* version. these groups say it is a *colonial* version, ignores their input and recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and is *unacceptable*.
Although First Nations and Inuit are included in the *revised* version. these groups say it is a *colonial* version, ignores their input and recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and is *unacceptable*. © supplied

Instead, Green and others say the PQ authorized history course developed in 2014, is narrowly focussed along “nationalist” lines. On the few occasions it mentioned “Canada”, and Anglophones in the province presented them as somehow being antagonistic to the French-Quebeckers aspirations. Green says the only positive reference to Anglophones was that they were “sort of” involved in the  early days of Quebec’s feminist movement.

They also complained there was little to no mention of the contributions of various waves of immigrants, nor that of aboriginal history in the province. Instead the course was narrowly focussed on the Quebec nationalist agenda.

Indeed, Inuit members of the Kativik school board in northern Quebec are angry that their input during consultations seems to have been ignored that input. In a press release this month they said the new course was “unacceptable”

An interesting title above a depiction of British forces suppressing the *Patriots*. Alhtough Anglophones were in the forefront of the movement for democratic reforms in the colony, Green says the book barely mentions that except to say their presence was *contradictory*.
An interesting title above a depiction of British forces suppressing the *Patriots*. Although Anglophones were in the forefront of the movement for democratic reforms in the colony, Green says the book barely mentions that except to say their presence was *contradictory*. © R Green

In light of the many concerns about the texts, the provincial Liberal government which followed the PQ, said it would modify the history textbooks taking the concerns into account..

Rob Green and others say the changes were minor and the main concerns about the portrayal of Quebec’s history remain. When gropus continued to press for reforms, the Liberal government response was that the changes that needed to be made were made.

He says as a teacher in a classroom with Quebec students of various ethnic backgrounds this course renders many of them historically “invisible”, while demonizing another group.

High School teacher Rob Green.-hard to motivate students when their history book ignores some, demonizes others.
High School teacher Rob Green.-hard to motivate students when their history book ignores some, demonizes others. © supplied

Green says no-one is trying to replace ideologies, i.e., the Quebec nationalist viewpoint with a federalist one, rather they seek revisions that would go back to the intent of the original proposal to revise history books, that is one of inclusion.

A petition has been launched that is asking the government to immediately begin to work with school boards and stakeholder groups so that supplemental materials can be produced in the short term to correct some of the omissions in the textbooks.  A longer term goal is to undertake extensive public consultation in development of a eventual new and inclusive Quebec history course.

Listen

Additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in Education, History, Immigration & Refuge, Indigenous, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, PoliticsArctic nations sign scientific cooperation agreementHistory, Indigenous, SocietyMuseum presents faces of 4,000-year-old indigenous familyHealth, International, Science and TechnologyExperts say no to surgery for arthritic kneesEducation, History, Immigration & Refuge, Indigenous, Politics, SocietyQuebec school history course: still politically skewed?Health, SocietyHockey player saved by defibrillator wants to save othersEconomyBombardier stock takes off as Pierre Beaudoin quits executive roleAnimals, International, Science and TechnologyIf it looks like a falcon, flies like a falcon, it must be….a drone?Immigration & Refuge, SocietyAsian history month: The exceptional Chinese-Canadian man who broke ethnic barriersHealth, Science and Technology, SocietyWill your doctor be replaced by a robot?International, Politics, SocietyCanadian officials make first visit to Iran since 2012

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine