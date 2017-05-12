Flooding concern continues in Canada

Deadly floods 2017: four dead.

The heavy rains this year across much of Canada have already proven deadly. In west coast British Columbia a man is believed to have been swept away by a fast flowing river, while a mudslide caused by heavy rain swept away a house with another man believed buried. In Quebec, a man and a child died when fast flowing water over a flooded road swept away their car.

Parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec, especially in and around the Montreal area, suffered extensive water damage in the past couple of weeks, but the worst may not be over there, nor in British Columbia.

Floodwaters remain high in Montreal’s Pierrefonds borough, but city officials say they are starting to recede. © Charles Constant

In and around western Quebec the water is slowly receding but the forecast further east in the Mauricie region is calling for heavy rains this weekend. There has already been flooding in Mauricie around the Lac St Pierre area which is about half way between Montreal and Quebec City.

Forecasts are calling for the possibility of up to 59-mm of rain this weekend in addition to high winds which could create damaging waves.

Some rain is also forecast for western Quebec, but that is not expected to worsen the situation there.

In the west coast province of British Columbia, which has already had severe rain and flooding, more rain is expected with forecasts today for anywhere from 20 to 70-mm of rain in some areas, with severe thunderstorms possible in the central and southern interior with some saying it could lead to a one in 200 year flooding event due to rain and snow melt from the mountains.

Workers prepare a sandbag barrier in the City of West Kelowna on May 11, 2017. Storms and more rain are likely this weekend © Kat Frearson

Lakes and rivers had already reached record levels, and with more rain coming, many residents have been told to prepare berms and sandbags to protect their homes in upland areas along with a 72-hour survival kit. In other lower areas an evacuation alert has been issued to warn people to be prepared to leave their homes quickly.

A floodplain map of downtown Kelowna shows one area where the city expects may be at significant risk of flooding Thursday evening. © City of Kelowna

