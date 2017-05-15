Amanda Brodhagen is in line to take over her family’s farm in southwestern Ontario that’s focused right now on raising beef cattle and growing corn, grain and hay. The Census shows more women and young people are becoming farmers,but the average age of farmes is still increasing.

Amanda Brodhagen is in line to take over her family’s farm in southwestern Ontario that’s focused right now on raising beef cattle and growing corn, grain and hay. The 2016 Census shows more women and young people are becoming farmers,but the average age of farmers is still increasing.
Photo Credit: Amanda Brodhagen

Canadian farms: fewer, bigger, older

It seems that the amount of farmland in Canada is growing, but the age of the operators (farmers) continues to climb and the numbers of farms is slowly decreasing.

These are the latest findings from the national statistics gathering agency Statistics Canada.  It’s part of a detailed analysis called the Census of Agriculture.   Although farming records have been keptin Canada since the mid 1600’s this will be the 22nd detailed “Census” since Confederation in 1867.

The census paints a sweeping picture of the agricultural sector. It tracks changes in crops and livestock, as well as the evolution of farming practices and mechanization, from the power of horses to horsepower.Some of the findings note that although total farm area has declined somewhat,  area devoted to cropland has actually increased.  This is because former pastures or land left fallow, or less productive land, has now been put into production.

The number of farms is declining, (but the average size is increasing slightly)
The number of farms is declining, (but the average size is increasing slightly) © Stats Can

There were almost 6 per cent fewer farms listed in 2016 compared to 2011, but the average size increased slightly. Although on the good news front more women, and more young people have joined the ranks as farm operators showing a slight increase in operators under age 35, and more women listed as operators, that hasn’t really stopped the average “ageing” of farmers.

Data from the 2016 Census of Agriculture suggests that farm profits haven't changed much from 2010 when averaged out across the country. A large number of farmers also work off-farm to supplement income.
Data from the 2016 Census of Agriculture suggests that farm profits haven’t changed much from 2010 when averaged out across the country. A large number of farmers also work off-farm to supplement income. © Kotylak family/Facebook

In 2011 the average age of farm operators was 54, and in 2016, it was 55.  Farmers aged 55-64 were the largest group of operators comprising 21 per cent.  Despite the increasing age of farm operators, only 1 in 12 had a formal plan of passing on the farm to the next generation.

It also seems that many farmers  have to take extra work off the farm for additional income.  Some 44.4 per cent reported off-farm work, with 3 in 10 reporting and average of 30 hours or more working off-farm.

A worker carries an air filter during wheat harvest on a farm in Alberta. The 2016 Census of Agriculture shows oilseeds like canola are the biggest crop in Canada
A worker carries an air filter during wheat harvest on a farm in Alberta. The 2016 Census of Agriculture shows oilseeds like canola are the biggest crop in Canada. © Todd Korol/Reuters

Oilseed and grain-type farms remain the most common type of farm, increasing from 30.0% in 2011 to 32.9% in 2016 (Chart 3). In the Prairie provinces, 46.3% of farms fell into this farm type.

Beef-type farms remain the second most common farm type, accounting for 18.6% of agricultural operations, up slightly from 18.2% in 2011

Additional information-sources

Statistics Canada- Agricultural Census (pdf)

