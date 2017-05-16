Rona Ambrose set to leave federal politics

Interim Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose is leaving federal politics and will resign from her seat when the House of Commons breaks for summer recess.

The longtime Edmonton MP confirmed “the worst kept secret in Ottawa” at a breakfast speech this morning at the Canadian Club in Ottawa.

Addressing the room at the end of her presentation, which focused on the state of the Conservative Party set to elect a new leader on May 28, Ambrose said she plans to “seek a new chapter” in her life.

“It’s truly been one of the greatest honours of my life to serve in the House of Commons and I can’t imagine years ago thinking that this would happen,” Ambrose said.

Steady hand

Ambrose assumed the interim leadership of the Conservative Party and the role of the Leader of the Official Opposition after the resignation of former Prime Minister Stephen Harper following the party’s defeat at the hands of Trudeau Liberals in October 2015 federal elections.

She is credited with steering the party through the turbulent transition period as the Tories launched a leadership race and being a strong voice for the opposition in the House of Commons.

Ambrose said she was “incredibly optimistic” about her party’s future, highlighting how the leadership race set a new record for membership sales over the last year as people joined to vote.

According to financial returns filed with Elections Canada for the first quarter of 2017, the Conservative Party raised $5.3 million from almost 42,500 donors, compared with just $2.8 million from 31,812 donors who gave to the Liberals.

“We have clearly shown that Justin Trudeau can be beaten in 2019,” she said.

Interim Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose asks a question during Question Period in the Hosue of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, May 15, 2017. © PC / Sean Kilpatrick

Ambrose is leaving after 13 years in federal politics and having served in several cabinet positions.

“I feel a little lighter this morning,” she said. “It’s been an amazing experience.”

Think-tank job waiting

Ambrose is expected to take up a position as a visiting fellow at the Canada Institute of the Wilson Center, a Washington, D.C., based, public policy think-tank.

In a statement to The Canadian Press, the institute said her job will be to bring together Canada and U.S. officials with a focus on exploring issues key to the North American economy.

“She has demonstrated extraordinary leadership both in government and in opposition on Canada-U.S. issues, Ms. Ambrose will be a source of insightful ideas and a champion of North American competitiveness during the renegotiation of NAFTA this fall,” Canada Institute director Laura Dawson was quoted by The Canadian Press.

With files from CBC News and The Canadian Press