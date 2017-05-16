Zoo euthanizes suffering tiger

In what it called a “very difficult decision,” a zoo in the western city of Winnipeg euthanized an 18-year-old tiger on Monday. Kendra had developed progressive, age-related arthritis which veterinarians managed. But recently, the tiger had deteriorated and was in significant pain.

Tiger bore two cubs

The tiger was born in a zoo in St. Louis in 1999 and was transferred to the Assiniboine Park & Zoo in 2007. In July 2011, she gave birth to two cubs, one of which has since died, reports CBC. The other was sent to a zoo in Canada’s eastern city of Saint John in November 2013 as part of a “Species Survival Program.”

This is a program whereby member zoos co-operate with each other to exchange animals and information in a bid to promote genetic diversity and the survival of selected species.