Montreal rings in 375th birthday with church bells and multimillion light show

Church bells rang out across Montreal this morning as the city founded by Catholic zealots 375 years ago celebrated its birthday with a tribute to its French and Indigenous beginnings.

Montreal was founded on this day in 1642, by French soldier Paul Chomedey de Maisonneuve, who led a group of about 40 missionaries and settlers onto the island to establish “a town dedicated to the Virgin whose only goal was the glory of God and the conversion of the natives” in the words of historian Gustave Lanctot.

Montreal’s St-Joseph Oratory set off the chorus of church bells that chimed for several minutes ahead of a celebratory mass at the Notre-Dame Basilica, steps away from the place where Maisonneuve and his colonists established their settlement named Ville-Marie in honour of Virgin Mary.

The mass was attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre and several hundred other guests.

The Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the Notre-Dame Basilica to mark the 375th anniversary of the founding of Montreal on Wednesday May 17, 2017. © PC / Paul Chiasson

“For decades now, people from different cultures and from all over the world have contributed to our success,” Trudeau told the gathering inside the historic church.

“Montrealers, more than anyone, know that our diversity is our strength and this mass is a testament to that.”

Couillard echoed Trudeau’s sentiment, calling Montreal “a city of diversity, with beautiful projects” that attracts people from all over the world to put down roots and follow their dreams.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ms. Gregoire Trudeau, Premier of Quebec Philippe Couillard and Mayor Coderre and his wife Chantal Renaud pause after laying a wreath in front of a statue of Paul Chomedy de Maisonneuve, the founder of Montreal, during a ceremony marking the 375th anniversary of the founding of Montreal Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Montreal. © PC / Paul Chiasson

At a homage to the city’s founders, Jeanne Mance and Maisonneuve, which included a performance from the Ecole superieure de ballet du Quebec and Mohawk singers and drummers, Coderre paid tribute to those whose lands on which Montreal was founded.

“We have a duty to remember and recognize the native people, who’ve also suffered over the centuries of this grand European migration and who have contributed to the edification of society that we live in and who continue to contribute today,” Coderre told an audience at an Old Montreal square.

Coderre said that’s why the city recognizes it is on unceded Iroquois territory.

“On this day to mark our 375th anniversary, we cannot rewrite history, but we can certainly contribute to the reconciliation between our peoples,” he said.

An image showing what the Montreal Avudo light show may look like in Montreal’s Old Port in the summer of 2017. © (Finzi Pasca, 375mtl)

A number of indoor and outdoor events are planned during the day, including a concert at Montreal’s Bell Centre, as well as the Montréal Avudo multimedia show at the King Edward Quay in the Old Port at 8:30 p.m. The outdoor show on the water will showcase the St. Lawrence River’s role over the centuries.

The day’s festivities will be concluded by a multimedia extravaganza involving Montreal’s Jacques Cartier Bridge. At 9:45 p.m. the iconic bridge across the St. Lawrence River will be brought to life by Montreal’s own Moment Factory in a 30-minute visual experience. The bridge will light up in sync with a soundtrack conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin and featuring the Montreal Metropolitan Orchestra. The controversial project has cost taxpayers nearly $40 million.

And this being Montreal, a number of protests are also planned to mark the occasion.

The union representing Montreal police officers, who have been without a contract since Dec. 31, 2014, is organizing a protest outside City Hall Wednesday evening.

And animal rights groups are expected to gather to protest the city bylaws dealing with horse-drawn calèches, pit bull-type dogs and other animal control issues.

With files from The Canadian Press and CBC News