Permanent State of Emergency:Unchecked Executive Power and the Demise of the Rule of Law

Permanent State of Emergency: Unchecked Executive Power and the Demise of the Rule of Law
Photo Credit: McGill-Queen’s University Press

Is democracy threatened?

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 18 May, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share
Ryan Alford (PhD) has practiced law in the United States and Canada, is now a professor at Lakehead University in Ontario and author.
Ryan Alford (PhD) has practiced law in the US and Canada, is now a professor at Lakehead University (Ontario) and author. © Lakehead University

(video interview below)

The most powerful nation on Earth is, and has been for some time, the United States of America.

The most powerful man,  the President. In recent decades however, the powers acquired by the President have grown, and in some cases are no longer being challenged by the political and especially legal structures established to keep authority in check.

Often the excuse of “emergency” or “war” situation is cited in taking unchallenged executive decisions, including for example, detentions, torture, and extra-judicial killing.

Ryan Alford (PhD) is a professor at the Bora Laskin Faculty of Law at Ontario’s Lakehead University. He contends that presidential power is  now subverting the US Constitution and circumvents the law. Alford says, this much power in the hands of one man represents a dangerous Constitutional crisis for the U.S.  He also says that this tendency towards centralized extra-judicial power should be closely monitored in other democracies as well.

His new book is called: Permanent State of Emergency: Unchecked Executive Power and the Demise of the Rule of Law (McGill-Queen’s University Press-MQUP)

Dr. Alford’s research focuses on the rule of law and legal rights during public emergencies.  His work has been cited in academic journals such as the Journal of Criminal Law and Criminology and the Yale Law Journal, as well as in legal treatises and court opinions.

Additional information   = Ryan Alford blog

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Education, Lifestyle, SocietyFoundation seeks to make Canadian children the most literateInternational, PoliticsIs democracy threatened?Lifestyle, SocietyEating habits reflect changes in Canadian societyHealth, International, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietySummer sun and skin cancerHealth, Science and TechnologyArtificial intelligence may help diagnose tuberculosis in Canada’s remote communitiesHistory, SocietyMontreal rings in 375th birthday with church bells and multimillion light showHealth, SocietyGovernment announces steps to limit drug resistanceEnvironment, International, Science and TechnologyAncient ice: drill cores tell of Arctic climate thousands of years agoSocietyAuditor general too calls for change in national policeHistory, SocietyCanada 150: Newest stamp for Canada’s 150th birthday

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine