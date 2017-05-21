Photo Credit: RCI

The LINK Online – Sun. May 21, 2017

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Sunday 21 May, 2017 , No Comments ↓

The Link hosts this week are Lynn Desjardins, Levon Sevunts and Carmel Kilkenny sitting in for Marc Montgomery

Listen
Canadians, particularly the younger generation, are dining out more regularly.

Eating habits were the subject of a study by researchers at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Over three weeks in April, a sample of 1,019 people, over 18 years old, were interviewed across Canada, Researchers found interesting results. Between income levels it’s understandable there would be differences, but between generations were some of the most varied practices. Lynn Desjardins spoke with Professor Simon Somogyi to find out more, and why fewer meals are being enjoyed at home.

Clearcut forestry practices are one example of habitat fragmentation making it difficult to impossible for ecosystems to migrate due to changing environemtal conditions.
Clearcut forestry practices are one example of habitat fragmentation making it difficult to impossible for ecosystems to migrate due to changing environemtal conditions. © Garth Lenz-Lighthawk-via CBC

The combination of climate change and human development are wreaking havoc on many ecosystems. With global warming it is expected that species will be moving north in this hemisphere. But the migration will only be successful if all the elements in an ecosystem can move together. In parts of Canada, the effect of human development and the exploitation of resources are presenting a major challenge to this evolution.

Inukshuks in the Inuit self-governing region of Nunatsiavut in the Atlantic Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador. © iStock

Climate change is having a detrimental effect on the mental health of Canada’s Inuit people. At the recent World Health Summit in Montreal, Ashlee Cunsolo presented her research and findings that illustrate the toll climate change is having on this First Nation community. In an interview with Levon Sevunts, Cunsolo relayed the detrimental effect of the changing seasons on the identity and self-image of many Inuit in Labrador on Canada’s east coast.

