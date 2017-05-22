Céline Dion sang 'My Heart Will Go On' at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas, 20 years after the song topped the charts.
Celine Dion and Drake win big at Billboard Music Awards

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 22 May, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Celine Dion performed and Drake collected awards last night in Los Vegas, at the annual Billboard Music Awards.

The Toronto-based rapper is now the biggest winner ever, but Quebec-born singer, Celine Dion was the musical star of the event.

Her powerful rendition of ‘My Heart Will Go On’, 20 years after the song became a classic, brought the audience to a standing ovation.

Drake, with trophies in his arms and at his feet, is the record-holder now, surpassing Adele’s record last year at the Billboard Music Awards. © Reuters/Steve Marcus

The performance was all the more moving as Dion is still mourning the loss of her husband and manager, Rene Angelil, who died in January 2016.

The theme song from James Cameron‘s Titanic, which garnered Dion an Academy Award, almost didn’t happen.

“It was not supposed to be part of the movie, period,” Dion told Billboard backstage about My Heart Will Go On. 

“James Cameron didn’t want to have any song in his movie.”

Celine Dion described being connected to the classic as a “very big, big honour.”

And that’s how Drake felt when the two met for the first time backstage at the awards. Drake described Dion as iconic.

He didn’t do too badly himself. Drake is now the record-holder for most Billboard awards with 13 trophies, one more than the 12 garnered by Adele in 2012.

He was nominated in 22 categories.  His performance was rather outstanding as well, taking place in the middle of the Bellagio Hotel’s unique fountain, complete with fireworks and flames.

Some of Drake’s trophies include:

  • Top Billboard 200 album for Views.
  • Top male artist.
  • Top rap artist.
  • Top artist.

With files from CBC

