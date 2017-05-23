Part-time work can provide purpose and income for retirees, say authors.

Book advises boomers to plan an active retirement

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 23 May, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Canada has a big bulge of population born after World War II and now around retirement age, and a new book suggests this will be a major problem for government if they are “bored, unhealthy, dissatisfied and broke.”

“Victory Lap Retirement” advises the so-called baby boomers to make a plan for retirement that addresses their fears about ill-health, running out of money and a lack of purpose.

‘A good reason to get out of bed’

“Everyone needs a good reason to get out of bed in the morning. It’s so important to have that,” says Michael Drak, a veteran of the financial services industry and co-author of the book. “And getting out of bed just to watch TV isn’t a very good purpose.”

Drak suggests that shortly before or after retirement, boomers take a careful look at their lives and decide whether they would like to work part-time or perhaps pursue a different kind of work. He is not concerned that employers may not want to hire seniors.

“I know a lot of people say it, but I don’t believe it’s true because we’ve gone on a tour across Canada…And I talked to a lot of owners of companies—private-owned companies—and they really don’t want to see their people retire because they’re trained, they’re very good at their jobs, so they’re saying ‘well why don’t you work part time and continue to work with us.’”

Drak says many seniors are creating their own jobs and there are opportunities afforded by the internet.  He invites people to think about what they like to do or would like to do, and perhaps get further education to pursue new kinds of work.

Time to improve health

This would make life interesting and bring in extra money to ease concerns about having enough money in retirement. Drak adds, that if retirees choose to work a few days a week, they would have time for physical activity would improve their health and help manage stress.

One comment on “Book advises boomers to plan an active retirement
  1. Peter Ashcroft says:
    23 May 2017 at 13 h 40 min

    After retirement I was involved with my late parents, then, following my father, became a member of a political party, and four years ago was elected as a county councillor. Having lost out in this month’s re-election, I will be sending ‘letters to the editors, and a back-room boy for my UKIP Party.
    Mental activity, but not jogging or physical activity, other than walking.

