Canadian innovations featured in governor general’s book

The light bulb, the propeller, the electric radio and the zipper are just some of the Canadian innovations featured in a new book called Ingenious. It was written by Tom Jenkins and Canada’s Governor General David Johnston. (The governor general is Queen Elizabeth’s representative in Canada and plays a largely ceremonial role.)

The authors used contributions from several sources to compile the book including several research councils, Library and Archives Canada, the National Film Board, the Canada Foundation for Innovation, and the Canada Science and Technology Museum.

Governor General David Johnston is the co-author and director of the Rideau Hall Foundation. © Signal 2017

Peanut butter and Superman, too

Proceeds from the book will go to the Rideau Hall Foundation, a charity directed by the governor general. Funds will support activities and programs that inspire innovation across Canada.

Oh, and Canadians also invented the life jacket, the basketball, peanut butter and Superman!