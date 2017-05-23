Police escort members of the public from the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England.

Police escort members of the public from the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England.
Photo Credit: GI / Christopher Furlong

‘Devastated’ Trudeau expresses Canada’s condolences to UK

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 23 May, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian officials are expressing their sorrow and shock following a terrorist bombing that killed 22 people, including an eight-year-old girl in the northern English city of Manchester Monday night.

Fifty-nine people, including 12 children under the age of 16, were also injured in the suicide attack at Manchester Arena, at the end of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.

British security officials believe a lone suicide bomber detonated a homemade bomb in the foyer of the arena at 22:33 local time.

Trudeau said he was ‘devastated’ when he heard the news.

“On behalf of all Canadians, our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of those who were killed. We also wish a speedy recovery to everyone who was injured,” Trudeau said in a statement.

“Canada and the United Kingdom are the closest of friends, and we stand together as a people in this most tragic of circumstances.”

Two women wrapped in thermal blankets stand near the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England, Britain, May 23, 2017.
Two women wrapped in thermal blankets stand near the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England, Britain, May 23, 2017. © Andrew Yates

Officials at Global Affairs Canada said they have no reports of any Canadian citizens being among the victims.

Nevertheless, Canadian citizens in the United Kingdom requiring emergency consular assistance should contact the High Commission of Canada at 0207 004 6000 or call Global Affairs Canada’s 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre toll free at 00-800-2326-6831 or collect at +1 613 996-8885, officials said. An email can also be sent to sos@international.gc.ca.

Trudeau said Canadian officials will do all that they can to assist British authorities in bringing those responsible to justice.

British police have arrested a 23-year-old man in Chorlton, south Manchester, in connection with the attack. Police also raided a property in the district of Fallowfield where they carried out a controlled explosion, Reuters reported.

Armed police patrol the streets after last nights terrorist attack, May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England.
Armed police patrol the streets after last nights terrorist attack, May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. © GI/Christopher Furlong

In a statement made outside her Downing Street offices after a meeting with security and intelligence chiefs, May said police believed they knew the identity of the bomber.

“All acts of terrorism are cowardly,” she said. “But this attack stands out for its appalling sickening cowardice, deliberately targeting innocent, defenseless children and young people who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives.”

'Devastated' Trudeau expresses Canada's condolences to UK
  1. Peter Ashcroft says:
    23 May 2017 at 13 h 45 min

    My condolences to the Manchester victims an injured, some of them seriously.
    When I lived up there many years ago, it was before the Arena was built

    Reply
Arts and Entertainment, Lifestyle, SocietyThe "thrift shop" find worth big moneyHistory, SocietyGovernment highlights past shame to promote diversity, opennessSocietyCanadian innovations featured in governor general's bookEconomy, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyU.N. Security Council seat.. at what cost to taxpayers?International, MilitaryCanada takes part in massive Arctic air force drill in northern ScandinaviaLifestyle, SocietyBook advises boomers to plan an active retirementEconomy, Lifestyle, SocietyMillions of Canadians: face uncertain income, mortgage debtInternational, Politics'Devastated' Trudeau expresses Canada's condolences to UKHistory, SocietyRick Hansen donates Man In Motion glove to Canadian Museum of HistoryArts and Entertainment, Education, History, Indigenous, International, Military, Politics, SocietyVictoria Day and the 'Mothers of Confederation'

