The “thrift shop” find worth big money

It’s not quite the Picasso found at a yard sale story, but it’s not that far off.

Maud Lewis was born and lived her life in the maritime province of Nova Scotia. She suffered from rheumatoid arthritis and lived in relative poverty most of her life.

CBC Archives 1965

She became a painter and sold her rustic, unskilled paintings of Nova Scotia life for a few dollars each.She died at age 67 in 1970, and like many before her, her artworks with their vibrant colours became sought after as “folk art” after her passing, and also increasing greatly in value, to the tune of many thousands of dollars each.A year ago, somebody dropped one of her paintings in the donation box of a thrift shop run by the Mennonite Central Committee of New Hamburg Ontario.Researching the painting showed it was Maud Lewis’ <em>Portrait of Eddie Barnes and Ed Murphy, Lobster Fisherman, Bay View, Nova Scotia</em>The find made headlines and the MCC said it would be auctioned off to raise money for the charity.The original estimated value was $16,000, but it went for $45,000.At one point the auction had to be delayed due to a fake bid of over $100,000.A recent biopic about Maud Lewis’ life called simply “Maudie” has been filmedstarring Ethan Hawke and Sally Hawkins. It has received rave reviews since it opened last week in Canadian theatres.<iframe width="410" height="231" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wCZ_guQTGNw" frameborder="0">

She became a painter and sold her rustic, unskilled paintings of Nova Scotia life for a few dollars each.

She died at age 67 in 1970, and like many before her, her artworks with their vibrant colours became sought after as “folk art” after her passing, and also increasing greatly in value, to the tune of many thousands of dollars each.

A year ago, somebody dropped one of her paintings in the donation box of a thrift shop run by the Mennonite Central Committee of New Hamburg Ontario.

Researching the painting showed it was Maud Lewis’ Portrait of Eddie Barnes and Ed Murphy, Lobster Fisherman, Bay View, Nova Scotia

The find made headlines and the MCC said it would be auctioned off to raise money for the charity.

The original estimated value was $16,000, but it went for $45,000.

At one point the auction had to be delayed due to a fake bid of over $100,000.

A recent biopic about Maud Lewis’ life called simply “Maudie” has been filmed starring Ethan Hawke and Sally Hawkins. It has received rave reviews since it opened last week in Canadian theatres.

Additional information sourcesThe Canadian Site: Maud Lewis househttp://thecanadasite.com/places/houses23maudlewis.html</p> <p>Canadian Press: D Germano</p> <p><a href="http://www.timminspress.com/2017/05/20/maud-lewis-painting-found-in-thrift-store-auctioned-off-for-45000">http://www.timminspress.com/2017/05/20/maud-lewis-painting-found-in-thrift-store-auctioned-off-for-45000</a></p> <p>CBC: Z Nathoo</p> <p><a href="http://www.cbc.ca/news/entertainment/maud-lewis-painting-sold-1.4125591">http://www.cbc.ca/news/entertainment/maud-lewis-painting-sold-1.4125591</a></p> <p>Art Gallery of Nova Scotia: Maud Lewis bio</p> <p>https://www.artgalleryofnovascotia.ca/maud-lewis</p> <p>Additional information sources</p> <p>The Canadian Site: Maud Lewis house</p> <p>http://thecanadasite.com/places/houses23maudlewis.html</p> <p>Canadian Press: D Germano</p> <p><a href="http://www.timminspress.com/2017/05/20/maud-lewis-painting-found-in-thrift-store-auctioned-off-for-45000">http://www.timminspress.com/2017/05/20/maud-lewis-painting-found-in-thrift-store-auctioned-off-for-45000</a></p> <p>CBC: Z Nathoo</p> <p><a href="http://www.cbc.ca/news/entertainment/maud-lewis-painting-sold-1.4125591">http://www.cbc.ca/news/entertainment/maud-lewis-painting-sold-1.4125591</a></p> <p>Art Gallery of Nova Scotia: Maud Lewis bio</p> <p>https://www.artgalleryofnovascotia.ca/maud-lewis</p> <p>She became a painter and sold her rustic, unskilled paintings of Nova Scotia life for a few dollars each.</p> <p>She died at age 67 in 1970, and like many before her, her artworks with their vibrant colours became sought after as “folk art” after her passing, and also increasing greatly in value, to the tune of many thousands of dollars each.</p> <figure style="max-width: 635px" itemscope="itemscope" itemtype="http://schema.org/ImageObject" itemid="http://img.src.ca/2017/05/23/635x357/170523_rh3ty_rci-m-bentover_sn635.jpg" itemprop="associatedMedia" class="associatedMedia image mceNonEditable align-center" data-align="center"><img src="http://img.src.ca/2017/05/23/635x357/170523_rh3ty_rci-m-bentover_sn635.jpg" alt="Maud Lewis painting in her home in spite of arthritis" /><figcaption><span itemprop="description" class="description">Maud Lewis painting in her home in spite of severe painful arthritis</span> © <span itemscope="" itemtype="http://schema.org/Person" itemprop="creator" class="creator"><span itemprop="name">courtesy Art Gallery of Nova Scotia</span></span></figcaption></figure> <p>A year ago, somebody dropped one of her paintings in the donation box of a thrift shop run by the Mennonite Central Committee of New Hamburg Ontario.</p> <p>Researching the painting showed it was Maud Lewis’ <em>Portrait of Eddie Barnes and Ed Murphy, Lobster Fisherman, Bay View, Nova Scotia</em></p> <p>The find made headlines and the MCC said it would be auctioned off to raise money for the charity.</p> <p>The original estimated value was $16,000, but it went for $45,000.</p> <figure style="max-width: 635px" itemscope="itemscope" itemtype="http://schema.org/ImageObject" itemid="http://img.src.ca/2017/05/23/635x357/170523_3b9su_rci-m-standing_sn635.jpg" itemprop="associatedMedia" class="associatedMedia image mceNonEditable align-center" data-align="center"><img src="http://img.src.ca/2017/05/23/635x357/170523_3b9su_rci-m-standing_sn635.jpg" alt="Maud Lewis standing in front of her home with one of her paintings " /><figcaption><span itemprop="description" class="description">Maud Lewis standing in front of her home with one of her paintings </span> © <span itemscope="" itemtype="http://schema.org/Person" itemprop="creator" class="creator"><span itemprop="name">Art Gallery N.S.</span></span></figcaption></figure> <p>At one point the auction had to be delayed due to a fake bid of over $100,000.</p> <p>A recent <a href="http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/maud-lewis-movie-maudie-folk-art-gallery-nova-scotia-1.4064698" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">biopic about Maud Lewis’ life</a> called simply “Maudie” has been filmed starring Ethan Hawke and Sally Hawkins. It has received rave reviews since it opened last week in Canadian theatres.</p> <p><iframe width=”410″ height=”231″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/wCZ_guQTGNw” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe></p> <p><em><strong>Additional information sources</strong></em></p> <ul> <li><a href="http://thecanadasite.com/places/houses23maudlewis.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The Canadian Site: Maud Lewis house</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.timminspress.com/2017/05/20/maud-lewis-painting-found-in-thrift-store-auctioned-off-for-45000" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Canadian Press: D Germano</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.cbc.ca/news/entertainment/maud-lewis-painting-sold-1.4125591" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">CBC: Z Nathoo</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.artgalleryofnovascotia.ca/maud-lewis" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Art Gallery of Nova Scotia: Maud Lewis bio</a></li> </ul> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>

Additional information – sources