Patients need warning about declining fertility, say doctors

So many Canadian couples are delaying child bearing that they need reminding that fertility declines with age, according to the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada. The specialists are urging doctors to start talking to women as early as in their twenties about “the realities of their biological clock.”

Older couples should not assume technology will guarantee they can have children, say doctors.

Complications increase with age

In a new guideline, the specialists caution that technology to assist reproduction (ART) is not guaranteed to work and that success decreases with age. They add that ART is considered an invasive procedure and is not paid for by the public health insurance plans in most provinces.

The guideline also emphasizes that the complications of pregnancy increase for both the mother and the baby as the mother gets older.