Concerns are now being raised that lax Canadian controls allow American or any foreign interests to spend money to influence the outcomes of Canadian elections.

Concerns are now being raised that lax Canadian controls allow American or any foreign interests to spend money to influence the outcomes of Canadian elections.
Photo Credit: CBC

Foreign interests influencing Canadian elections?

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 25 May, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

A great deal has been made about the alleged interference by Russia in the U.S elections which brought Donald Trump into the presidency.

Now comes information that foreign influence may have played a role in Canada’s election that brought Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party to power in 2015.

The Hon. Joe Oliver is the former federal Minister of Finance in the Conservative government which was defeated in 2015. He is now chairman of the advisory board at Origin Merchant Partners, a Toronto-based independent investment bank.

Listen
Mar 19/ 2014: The Hon. Joseph Oliver, after begin sworn in as Minister of Finance.
Mar 19/ 2014: The Hon. Joseph Oliver, after begin sworn in as Minister of Finance. © Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

While the nature of the alleged Russian interference in US elections appears to be more of the electronic and “hacking” nature, there are allegations that foreign interests, mostly American, spent a great deal of money to influence the outcome of the 2015 Canadian election.

“We don’t need foreign meddling in our elections” J Oliver

The Calgary Herald newspaper obtained a 36 page document alleged third party groups funded mainly from the U.S. worked together to influence the outcome of the election and may have been in contravention of the Elections Act.

Mr. Oliver points out that at least some of the funding may have been legal, but asks even so, do Canadians want to continue to allow foreign interests to attempt to influence Canadian elections?

Conservative MP Michael Cooper alleges the U.S.-based Tides Foundation donated nearly $700,000 to eight organizations that registered as third parties for the 2015 campaign and ther targetted efforts to influence voter intentions
Conservative MP Michael Cooper alleges the U.S.-based Tides Foundation donated nearly $700,000 to eight organizations that registered as third parties for the 2015 campaign and ther targetted efforts to influence voter intentions © Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

A spokesman from Elections Canada told the Canadian Press that there are now 105 complains about third party activity in the last general election. This compares with 12 in the 2011 election.

Third parties, are those not specifically tied to a particular election campaign or party.

The number of registered third parties also doubled in the last election from 55 in 2011, to 114 in 2015.

It would appear that those third parties spent some $6 million in the last election in allegedly targeted campaigns in 28 ridings. Many of those third parties are alleged to have been funded by $1.5 million from the U.S.-based Tides Foundation, which has funded many anti-Canadian-oil campaigns.

While Canadian law sets a limit on Canadian donations to political campaigns, and even who can contribute, and when, Oliver says there’s no regulation limiting foreign money coming in to finance third party influence efforts during campaigns.  He points out that while there are restrictions on spending in advertising, the law doesn’t cover the fairly recent phenomenon of social media, or door to door canvassing by those interest groups.

While he says in this case it would appear to have been an anti-Conservative Party campaign, Oliver points out that the issue is entirely non-partisan.

He says, in the current situation, any party or potential candidate could be the victim of outside influence on the campaign which could come from anywhere in the world with a particular ideological or even particular commercial interest in the outcome of an election.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Science and TechnologyFederal government takes first step in protecting ‘really neat’ underwater ecosystemsInternational, PoliticsTrudeau discusses Russian sanctions with Ukrainian presidentHistory, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, Politics, Society, SportsAsian heritage month: Norm Kwong ”The China Clipper”Immigration & Refuge, SocietyRefugees need more, not less legal aid, say advocatesInternational, Politics, SocietyForeign interests influencing Canadian elections?Arts and Entertainment, History, SocietyArtisans craft special yarn colours for Canada’s birthdaySocietyPrince Charles and Camilla to visit Canada for 150th anniversary of ConfederationAnimals, International, Lifestyle, SocietyAnimal auction raises questionsInternational, Politics, SocietyEurope especially, looking for U.S. commitment to NATOHealth, International, SocietyOver 24 million children at risk, says UNICEF

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Commission Chamberland : l'ex-patron de l'enquêteur Borduas admet qu'il a voulu s'en débarrasserLe décret migratoire de Trump suspendu par la Cour d'appelDes premiers ministres provinciaux iront discuter de commerce à WashingtonSièges sociaux : le déclin du Québec s'accélère...Grève de la construction : Couillard prêt à déposer une loi spéciale lundiOttawa présente son plan pour réduire les émissions de méthane d'ici 2025Tour des Canadiens : du rêve au cauchemar en raison de locataires d'AirbnbInondations : Québec doit embaucher 100 personnes de plus pour traiter les demandes des sinistrésTrump bouscule ses alliés de l'OTANNigel Wright a enfreint des règles d'éthique dans l'affaire Mike Duffy
New trial ordered in sex assault case after Ontario judge refuses to explain her verdictVancouver Island introduces controversial motion to encourage girls to play girls hockeyFamilies of missing, murdered women urge critics to get behind national inquiryNASA'S Juno spacecraft finds chaotic weather, massive cyclones over Jupiter's polesHow Star Wars ruined Hollywood: The dark side of the space epic's successMisspelled Saint John Sea Dogs merchandise irks fans at Memorial CupU.S. federal appeals court blocks Trump's revised travel ban'Tide is turning' for Calgary and Edmonton economies, thousands of new jobs expected: Conference BoardAlberta tourist injured after drinking cleaning fluid can sue Mexican resort, Supreme Court rulesGM accused of installing 'defeat devices' in diesel trucks to beat emissions tests