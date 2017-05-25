Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, sit at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Manitoba, May 21, 2014. The royal couple were on a four-day visit to Canada that began in Halifax and included stops in Pictou, Nova Scotia, the Prince Edward Island towns of Charlottetown, Bonshaw and Cornwall and concluded in Winnipeg.

Photo Credit: Mark Blinch

Prince Charles and Camilla to visit Canada for 150th anniversary of Confederation

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 25 May, 2017 , No Comments ↓

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will be travelling to Canada at the end of June to take part in celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Confederation, Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly announced today.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will begin their Royal Tour with a visit to Iqaluit, Nunavut on June 29, they will make another stop at the Canadian Forces Base Trenton and Wellington, Prince Edward County, Ontario, on June 30, and will be in Ottawa and Gatineau for Canada’s birthday on July 1.

Activities around the Royal Tour will highlight the four themes of Canada 150 celebrations: diversity and inclusion, reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, young people and the environment, Joly said.

“We are pleased to have Their Royal Highnesses in Canada at such an important moment in our history,” Joly said in a statement. “The Royal Couple will have the opportunity to meet and connect with Canadians who are making a difference in their communities and building a lasting legacy for Canada’s future.”

Britain’s Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, stand beside a woman dressed the character *Anne of Green Gables* in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, May 20, 2014.
This will be Charles’s 18th visit to Canada and Camilla’s 4th. And it will be the first time The Royal Couple visit Nunavut. Charles last visited Nunavut in 1970, when it was still part of Northwest Territories.

In Nunavut, they will be greeted at the official ceremony in Iqaluit followed by a community feast in Sylvia Grinnell Territorial Park in the territorial capital.

They will attend a community gathering at the Wellington Farmers’ Market in Prince Edward Country, Ontario, on June 30, and for the first time will take part in Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill on July 1.

