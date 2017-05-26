Montreal gears up for week-long bicycle festival

The province of Quebec has for years had a very active cycling community and now is preparing for a festival that will include thousands riding through the streets of Montreal. The Go Bike Montreal festival runs from May 28 to June 4, 2017.

The daytime ride through Montreal offers a 50km option, a fast 50km route and another of 100km. © Gaetan Fontaine

Streets will be closed to motor vehicles for a day-time ride around the island of Montreal on Sunday, June 4th and for an evening ride on Friday, June 2nd. These rides typically attract thousands of cyclists of all abilities. There are options for daytime rides of 50km, an express 50km and another of 100km.

Cyclists are invited to wear costumes for the evening ride.

Free advice and service on bike-to-work day

Wednesday is bike-to-work day and activities will include free bike tune-ups, helmet adjustment, anti-theft engraving by police, safety advice and other tips for riding to work.

There will also be lectures and awards ceremonies during the week organized by the group Velo-Quebec.

The festival is a huge event sponsored by many companies and organized in cooperation with the city, police and hordes of volunteers.