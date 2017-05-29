B.C. NDP leader John Horgan, left to right, Liberal Leader Christy Clark and B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver pose for a photo following the leaders debate in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, April 20, 2017.

British Columbia Greens back NDP for minority government

British Columbia’s New Democratic Party has reached a deal with the Green Party that paves the way for a minority NDP government, ending 16 years of Liberal rule in the Pacific Coast province.

NDP Leader John Horgan and Andrew Weaver of the Greens announced the agreement today, following three weeks of intense negotiations.

The deal gives the NDP, which won 41 seats in the May 9th election, the support of all three Green Party MLAs, securing the two parties the support of 44 MLAs in the in the 87-seat legislature required to form a government.

Weaver said the Green caucus has voted in favour of the agreement and the NDP is scheduled to hold a vote on Tuesday.

B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark, whose party won 43 seats, just one shy of being able to form a majority government, said Monday she’ll wait for the details of the agreement on Tuesday before making a decision on her next step.

“It’s vitally important that British Columbians see the specific details of the agreement announced today by the BC NDP and Green Party leaders, which could have far-reaching consequences for our province,” Clark said in a statement.

“As the incumbent government, and the party with the most seats in the legislature, we have a responsibility to carefully consider our next steps. I will consult on those steps with the newly elected BC Liberal caucus, and have more to say tomorrow.”

The 51-year-old Liberal leader can now ask Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon for the chance to face the legislature and introduce a throne speech, resign or request to dissolve the legislature and hold new elections.

With files from The Canadian Press

