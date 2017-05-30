British Columbia Premier Christy Clark addresses the media at her office in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

British Columbia Premier Christy Clark addresses the media at her office in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Photo Credit: PC / JONATHAN HAYWARD

Clark won’t quit as B.C. premier, will test confidence of legislature

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 30 May, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

British Columbia Premier Christy Clark announced today that she will recall the provincial legislature to see if she can continue governing with a minority government despite an opposition attempt to form a coalition.

Clark was speaking for the first time since Monday’s announcement by the B.C. New Democratic Party (NDP) and Greens that they have agreed to form a coalition and will seek to form a minority NDP government.

The deal gives the NDP, which won 41 seats in the May 9th election, the support of all three Green Party MLAs, securing the two parties the support of 44 MLAs in the in the 87-seat legislature required to form a government.

‘Historic moment’

Clark, whose Liberal Party won 43 seats, just one short being able to form a majority, said she plans to reconvene the legislature in early June and will test the will of the House after consulting constitutional experts.

“Our province is at a really historic moment. This is a moment comes with responsibilities,” Clark said.

“We have reviewed the constitutional advice and the historic precedents … and we will live up to those responsibilities we have. We have a duty to meet the House and to test its confidence … and I intend to do that in very short order.”

However, unless NDP and Greens fail to enforce party discipline, Clark is almost certain to lose the crucial vote.

Ready for opposition leader role
B.C. Liberal leader Christy Clark waves to the crowd following the B.C. Liberal election in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
B.C. Liberal leader Christy Clark waves to the crowd following the B.C. Liberal election in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, May 10, 2017. © PC/JONATHAN HAYWARD

She would gladly serve as leader of the opposition if she loses the confidence of the House, Clark said.

“I am happy to take on … should the government fail the test of confidence in the House, as seems likely, I would be given the role of leader of opposition, and I would be ready and willing to take that job on.”

Clark’s comments came minutes before the NDP caucus met in private to review the details of agreement, which has already been approved by the Greens.

Up to lieutenant governor to decide

NDP Leader John Horgan says after 16 years in Opposition, the NDP is excited about the prospect of forming the next government.

However, Clark said she didn’t want to speculate as to whether Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon would indeed ask Horgan to attempt to form a coalition government.

“That’s up to the Lieutenant-Governor,” she said. “The Lieutenant-Governor’s decision would be, should my government not meet the test of confidence in the House … she would ask, I think, the NDP, as the party that has the second-largest number of seats, whether they can govern.

“But she will make that decision.”

With files from CBC News and The Canadian Press

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
PoliticsClark won't quit as B.C. premier, will test confidence of legislatureBananas: the fight is on, but the banana we know may loseHealth, SocietyUp to $4 million allocated to fight Lyme diseaseEnvironment, Health, SocietyGroups demand stronger rules on toxic chemicalsEconomy, Politics, Society, Work & LabourOntario updates labour laws, $15 minimum wageInternational, SocietyPrivacy watchdog flags U.S. border searchesEconomy, Environment, PoliticsTrudeau reiterates support for Kinder Morgan pipeline projectEconomy, International, Military, Politics, Science and TechnologySAR Planes: More problems for Canada's procurement processPoliticsBritish Columbia Greens back NDP for minority governmentEducation, International, SocietyCanadian reporter trains Congolese journalists

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine