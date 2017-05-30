Clark won’t quit as B.C. premier, will test confidence of legislature

British Columbia Premier Christy Clark announced today that she will recall the provincial legislature to see if she can continue governing with a minority government despite an opposition attempt to form a coalition.

Clark was speaking for the first time since Monday’s announcement by the B.C. New Democratic Party (NDP) and Greens that they have agreed to form a coalition and will seek to form a minority NDP government.

The deal gives the NDP, which won 41 seats in the May 9th election, the support of all three Green Party MLAs, securing the two parties the support of 44 MLAs in the in the 87-seat legislature required to form a government.

‘Historic moment’

Clark, whose Liberal Party won 43 seats, just one short being able to form a majority, said she plans to reconvene the legislature in early June and will test the will of the House after consulting constitutional experts.

“Our province is at a really historic moment. This is a moment comes with responsibilities,” Clark said.

“We have reviewed the constitutional advice and the historic precedents … and we will live up to those responsibilities we have. We have a duty to meet the House and to test its confidence … and I intend to do that in very short order.”

However, unless NDP and Greens fail to enforce party discipline, Clark is almost certain to lose the crucial vote.

Ready for opposition leader role

B.C. Liberal leader Christy Clark waves to the crowd following the B.C. Liberal election in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, May 10, 2017. © PC / JONATHAN HAYWARD

She would gladly serve as leader of the opposition if she loses the confidence of the House, Clark said.

“I am happy to take on … should the government fail the test of confidence in the House, as seems likely, I would be given the role of leader of opposition, and I would be ready and willing to take that job on.”

Clark’s comments came minutes before the NDP caucus met in private to review the details of agreement, which has already been approved by the Greens.

Up to lieutenant governor to decide

NDP Leader John Horgan says after 16 years in Opposition, the NDP is excited about the prospect of forming the next government.

However, Clark said she didn’t want to speculate as to whether Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon would indeed ask Horgan to attempt to form a coalition government.

“That’s up to the Lieutenant-Governor,” she said. “The Lieutenant-Governor’s decision would be, should my government not meet the test of confidence in the House … she would ask, I think, the NDP, as the party that has the second-largest number of seats, whether they can govern.

“But she will make that decision.”

With files from CBC News and The Canadian Press