People are exposed to toxic chemicals in a wide variety of substances, say health and environmental groups.

Groups demand stronger rules on toxic chemicals

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 30 May, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Several health and environmental organizations are calling on the Canadian government to strengthen its “outdated regulation” on toxic chemicals, the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

“The current law…doesn’t really address the new reality of how we are exposed to toxic chemicals,” says Muhannad Malas, program manager of toxics at Environmental Defence. He notes the law was rewritten in 1999 at a time when the concern was about exposure to industrial chemicals.

“Now, we think it should be written with household products in mind, those products that people use every day that have become the major source of toxic chemical exposure.” The would include such things as cosmetics, personal care products, cleaning products, and coatings on furniture and electronics.

Listen
Revised rules should include mandatory labeling of all products containing toxic substances or chemicals suspected of causing adverse health effects, say activists.
Vulnerable groups face higher risks

Among the concerns are that the law currently does not consistently consider children, pregnant women and other groups that mare more vulnerable to the effects. Hormone disrupters are difficult to assess. As the law currently stands, a chemical can be declared toxic but still remain in products for many years before its use is reduced or managed.

Malas says substances considered dangerous in other countries should be proven to be safe before they are allowed. Now a substance must be proven to be dangerous before it is withdrawn.

The groups are also concerned that there is currently no provision to examine the cumulative effects of the many products people use as part of their daily routine. They would like the government to take these concerns during its current review of Canadian Environmental Protection act.

