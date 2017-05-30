SAR Planes: More problems for Canada’s procurement process

When you want a new car/oven/fridge/shoes or whatever, you go shopping and buy want you think best suits your need and within your budget. Military procurement just isn’t that simple, far, indeed very very far from it.
When billions of dollars, and hundreds if not thousands of jobs are at stake, the legal fine points become hyper-critical.
Now Canada’s replacement programme for its fixed-wing search and rescue (SAR) aircraft has hit yet another snag and faces legal action.
Canada officially launched its programme to replace its ageing fleet of Buffalo and older model C-130 Hercules SAR aircraft, back in 2002.The multi-billion dollar contract would be for 16 aircraft, a training simulator, training and engineering services, and five years of maintenance and support, with an option to extend service contracts. Lots of companies wanted in on the deal, from Airbus, to Alenia (Leonardo), EADS, de Havilland, Embraer and so on.
The original search fell apart when it was alleged the military had rigged the specifications in favour of a particular aircraft, the Italian Alenia C-27J
Facing international scandal, the aircraft replacement plan was withdrawn as officials spent a number of years creating a new policy that would be fair.
It may not have worked after all.
Papers filed with Federal Court this week.
Canada let a request for proposals according to its specifications, and costing. International builders responded and in a replacement process originally launched in 2002. To much fanfare, Canada eventually chose the Airbus C-295W.
Now Leonardo SpA (formerly Alenia) this week has filed papers with the Federal Court asking the deal with Airbus be overturned. It claims that the Airbus does not meet the specifications set out by the Royal Canadian Air Force. An additional claim is that it wasn’t aware that in bidding it could exceed the price set out in the original proposal of $3.4 billion. The Airbus contract will reach $4.7 billion.
Canada continues to faces criticism and challenges in its replacement programmes for new fighter jets, and naval frigates.
Additional information-sources
- CBC:2009; original bidding complaints
- CBC: J Cudmore: phase 2 of process
- CBC: M Brewster: phase 3 Feb 22/17: lawsuit
- CBC: M Brewster: phase 4: May 30/17: lawsuit
- National Post: D Pugliese: May9/17: budget increase but no communication
- iPolitics: AConnolly: Mar 28/17: Leonardo claim Airbus can’t do the job
Leave a Reply