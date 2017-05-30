In a $4.7 billion contractt, the EADS Airbus C-295 was chosen after more than a decade as the new fixed wing Search and Rescue aircraft, but once again the process may be held up, this time by a lawsuit from a competitor

Photo Credit: Groupe Airbus Defence and Space

SAR Planes: More problems for Canada’s procurement process

When you want a new car/oven/fridge/shoes or whatever, you go shopping and buy want you think best suits your need and within your budget.   Military procurement just isn’t that simple, far, indeed very very far from it.

When billions of dollars, and hundreds if not thousands of jobs are at stake, the legal fine points become hyper-critical.

Now Canada’s replacement programme for its fixed-wing search and rescue (SAR) aircraft has hit yet another snag and faces legal action.

A De Havilland DHC-5, (designated military C-115 in Canada) of the 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron at Rockcliffe Airport, Ottawa, July 2004. The *Buffalo* design which dates from the mid-1960’s is still in use around the world.
A De Havilland DHC-5, (designated military C-115 in Canada) of the 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron at Rockcliffe Airport, Ottawa, July 2004. The *Buffalo* design which dates from the mid-1960’s is still in use around the world. © Ahunt-wikicommons

Canada officially launched its programme to replace its ageing fleet of Buffalo and older model C-130 Hercules SAR aircraft, back in 2002.The multi-billion dollar contract would be for 16 aircraft, a training simulator, training and engineering services, and five years of maintenance and support, with an option to extend service contracts. Lots of companies wanted in on the deal, from Airbus, to  Alenia (Leonardo), EADS, de Havilland,  Embraer and so on.

The original search fell apart when it was alleged the military had rigged the specifications in favour of a particular aircraft, the Italian Alenia C-27J

Leonardo (formerly Alenia) C27J The Italian firm filed papers this week with Canada’s Federal court asking for the Airbus deal to be overturned. It claims the Airbus doesn’t meet the contract specifications, and it wasn’t informed about costing modifications in the contract.
Leonardo (formerly Alenia) C27J The Italian firm filed papers this week with Canada’s Federal court asking for the Airbus deal to be overturned. It claims the Airbus doesn’t meet the contract specifications, and it wasn’t informed about costing modifications in the contract. © Bryan Luna- wiki commons

Facing international scandal, the aircraft replacement plan was withdrawn as officials spent a number of years creating a new policy that would be fair.

It may not have worked after all.

Papers filed with Federal Court this week.

Canada let a request for proposals according to its specifications, and costing. International builders responded and in a replacement process originally launched in 2002. To much fanfare, Canada eventually chose the Airbus C-295W.

Now  Leonardo SpA (formerly Alenia) this week has filed papers with the Federal Court  asking the deal with Airbus be overturned.  It claims that the Airbus does not meet the specifications set out by the Royal Canadian Air Force.  An additional claim is that it wasn’t aware that in bidding it could exceed the price set out in the original proposal of $3.4 billion.  The Airbus contract will reach $4.7 billion.

Canada continues to faces criticism and challenges in its replacement programmes for new fighter jets, and naval frigates.

