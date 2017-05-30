Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a media conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in Rome, Italy May 30, 2017.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a media conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in Rome, Italy May 30, 2017.
Photo Credit: Remo Casilli

Trudeau reiterates support for Kinder Morgan pipeline project

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 30 May, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated his support for the expansion of the Kinder Morgan pipeline to bring oil from Alberta’s tar sands to shipping terminals in British Columbia, which faces new hurdles as a newly founded coalition of provincial New Democrats and Greens vowed to block the project.

The federal Liberal government approved the controversial 980 km project in November 2016.

At the time Trudeau cited the economic benefits of not only getting energy to maritime terminals on the Pacific Coast, increasing Canada’s ability to export oil to crucial markets in Asia and the western United States, but also the jobs created during the construction process.

The federal government estimates the twinning of the line will contribute $4.5 billion to federal and provincial coffers, and create 15,000 jobs in the construction phase.

“The decision we took on the Trans Mountain pipeline was based on facts and evidence on what is in the best interests of Canadians and indeed, all of Canada,” Trudeau said Tuesday in Rome, where he held a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

“Regardless of the change in government in British Columbia or anywhere, the facts and evidence do not change,” he said.

Political shakeup in British Columbia
A tanker near Kinder Morgan's Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby, British Columbia.
A tanker near Kinder Morgan’s Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby, British Columbia. Environmental groups and Indigenous coastal communities worry about the potentially devastating impact of oil spills and increased tanker traffic in the ecologically sensitive area. © The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck

His comments come as the anti-pipeline Green Party and the New Democrats in British Columbia announced Monday they’ve come to an agreement to form a minority NDP government that could cast doubt on the project’s future.

Both parties have voiced their opposition to the $7.4 billion expansion project, which would see the pipeline running from Edmonton to Burnaby nearly triple its capacity to 890,000 barrels of crude per day.

Environmental groups and several Indigenous communities in British Columbia are vehemently opposed to the project, fearing the devastating environmental impact of potential oil spills, increased tanker traffic in the ecologically sensitive area and the growth in Canada’s carbon footprint.

Kinder Morgan proceeded Tuesday with its initial public offering (IPO) for the expansion but its shares opened below the price set for the IPO.

Still, Ian Anderson, president of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd., sounded optimistic.

“This is an exciting day for our customers for communities and for the many individuals who are relying on this project to deliver jobs and economic benefits to their communities,” he said in a statement. “This securing of financing for the project demonstrates the need for and interest in the opportunity for Canada to have better access to world markets.”

Construction could start as early as September, with a completion date of December 2019.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
PoliticsClark won't quit as B.C. premier, will test confidence of legislatureBananas: the fight is on, but the banana we know may loseHealth, SocietyUp to $4 million allocated to fight Lyme diseaseEnvironment, Health, SocietyGroups demand stronger rules on toxic chemicalsEconomy, Politics, Society, Work & LabourOntario updates labour laws, $15 minimum wageInternational, SocietyPrivacy watchdog flags U.S. border searchesEconomy, Environment, PoliticsTrudeau reiterates support for Kinder Morgan pipeline projectEconomy, International, Military, Politics, Science and TechnologySAR Planes: More problems for Canada's procurement processPoliticsBritish Columbia Greens back NDP for minority governmentEducation, International, SocietyCanadian reporter trains Congolese journalists

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine