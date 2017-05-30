Up to $4 million allocated to fight Lyme disease

The Canadian government has announced up to $4 million to establish a Lyme disease research network to improve diagnosis and treatment. The disease is caused by the bite of certain ticks that carry bacteria.

Infection can cause joint pain, neurological problems and, in some people, heart trouble, eye inflammation, liver inflammation and severe fatigue.

Ticks that carry Lyme disease are spreading in Canada. © Government of Canada

Ticks are spreading in Canada

The infecting ticks are spreading in Canada and the national government as well as those of the 10 provinces and three territories have recognized Lyme disease as a nationally notifiable disease. That sets it as a priority for monitoring and control efforts.

People most often catch it when they are outdoors during the spring, summer and fall. They may be hiking, hunting or camping in places where ticks are prevalent. To avoid infection, people are advised to wear clothing covering their arms and legs and to carefully check for ticks once they get home. When found they must be carefully removed.

‘An important juncture’

The national government has also released a Federal Framework on Lyme Disease built on three pillars: surveillance’ guidelines and best practices; and education and awareness.

In a news release, Dr. Theresa Tam, Interim Chief Public Health Officer, is quoted as saying, “We are at an important juncture for Lyme disease, and as we move forward collectively, it is critical that we come together with an evidence-based approach, and to address knowledge gaps through further research.”