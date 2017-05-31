Passengers may soon not be allowed to bring laptops and other electronic devices into the cabins of all planes flying to and from the U.S.

Passengers may soon not be allowed to bring laptops and other electronic devices into the cabins of all planes flying to and from the U.S.
Photo Credit: Chris Ison/Associated Press

Ban on electronics in airplane cabins may expand

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 31 May, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

The United States now bans laptops and other electronic devices in the cabins of aircraft arriving from ten airports, many of them in the Middle East. U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said last weekend he is considering extending that ban to all planes flying to and from the U.S.

“The reason is the bad guys—the terrorists—are  now getting technology that allows them to build explosives into a device like this that can’t be detected under present procedures and equipment that’s available,” says Keith Mackey, a former airline caption, and president of Mackey International, an aviation safety consulting firm.

Listen
Current equipment may not be able to detect explosive devices in laptops and other electronic devices.
Current equipment may not be able to detect explosive devices in laptops and other electronic devices. © Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Explosive device may be disguised

“They’re sealed within the case of the device, they’re not visually detectable and apparently the x-ray equipment may either not be able to see the device completely or it may be disguised to look like the battery or something else,” he says.

The regulation requires laptops, iPads, gaming consoles, e-readers and other devices larger than a cell phone to be put into the cargo hold. That would make it more difficult for someone to detonate explosives hidden in the device, says Mackey.

He thinks technology will eventually be developed to better detect explosives in electronic devices, but until then security measures are likely to get tougher rather than be relaxed. There could be a world wide ban on electronic devices in airplane cabins.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Lifestyle, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Politics, Society, SportsOops..Economy, MilitaryCANSEC defence industry show draws protesters and politiciansHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyCanada pledges to drive down tobacco useLifestyle, Press revue, SocietyDo you trust the news?International, SocietyAsylum seeker found dead near Canada-U.S. borderInternational, Lifestyle, SocietyBan on electronics in airplane cabins may expandEconomy, International, SocietyU.S. duties on lumber to cost jobs, profit in CanadaPoliticsClark won't quit as B.C. premier, will test confidence of legislatureBananas: the fight is on, but the banana we know may loseHealth, SocietyUp to $4 million allocated to fight Lyme disease

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine