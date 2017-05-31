Canada condemns ‘heinous’ Kabul bombing

Canadian government added its voice to a growing chorus of international condemnation following a suicide bombing in the Afghan capital that killed more than 90 people and injured over 400 Wednesday morning.

The suicide truck bombing in the diplomatic district of Kabul, in what was supposed to be one of the most secure areas of the capital, also damaged several embassies, including the Canadian embassy.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condemnation of the attack.

Canada strongly condemns today’s bombing in Kabul. Our thoughts are with the Afghan people and the victims of this heinous terrorist attack. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 31, 2017

“We are deeply saddened by the news that dozens of people have been killed and hundreds others injured in a suicide attack in close proximity to the diplomatic quarter of Kabul,” Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the front-line workers who are responding to the traumatic scene and we grieve with the families affected.”

All Canadian embassy employees have been accounted for and are safe, Freeland said.

“Our Canadian embassy sustained significant damage to its first floor and there was minimal impact on the rest of the building,” Freeland said.

The target of the explosion in the Wazir Akbar Khan area was not immediately known, but Ismail Kawasi, a public health ministry spokesperson, said most of the casualties were civilians, including women and children.

“The timing of this cowardly attack during the holy month of Ramadan was deliberate and intended to target civilians and foreign service workers from some of our closest allies,” Freeland said. “Canadian diplomats and our local staff, today and every day, continue to show the utmost resolve and courage in their work, which is essential.”

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing and the Taliban issued a strong denial of their involvement, condemning the attack against civilians.

Local TV footage showed shocked residents soaked in blood stumbling about, then being ferried away to hospitals. Passersby stopped and helped the wounded. Others congregated outside the nearby Italian-run Emergency Hospital.

With files from The Associated Press