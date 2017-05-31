Canada pledges to drive down tobacco use

On this World No Tobacco Day, the government of Canada is pledging to meet “an aggressive but achievable target” of reducing tobacco use in Canada to less than five per cent by 2035. The overall smoking rate has already dropped from 22 per cent in 2001 to 13 per cent in 2015. But smoking is still the most common addiction in Canada.

The government held a forum in March “to begin mapping out a bold new federal approach” to reduce tobacco use. It has already gathered opinions of more than 1,700 individuals and organizations through public consultations.

It says that Canadians showed “they are ready to support bold actions by the federal government, to stop having their health and the health of their loved ones affected by this addictive substance, to take action to prevent youth from starting to smoke and to make a commitment to live healthier lives.”

Cigarette packages already carry graphic warnings about the health effects of smoking. © Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Packaging to become more unappealing

In June 2001, Canada became the first country to require graphic health warnings on cigarette packages. They had to cover half the front and half the back of the pack (in one of the official languages of English or French on each side).

The government has further plans to require packing to include personal stories of ill effects of tobacco. It has also banned the use of menthol in cigarettes to reduce the appeal of tobacco to youth.

It will consult the public on vaping product regulations and perhaps encourage adults to vape as a less harmful activity than smoking tobacco.

A leading cause of preventable premature death

Currently, one Canadian dies every 14 minutes from a smoking-related illness. As a government news release notes, tobacco use is the leading preventable cause of disease and premature death in Canada. It kills half of all long-term smokers.