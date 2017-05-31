Rather than move the car, the crew decided to pave around it.

Photo Credit: Simon Roberge/Facebook

Oops..

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 31 May, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Montreal has once again made the news, and not for the best of reasons.

The city is spending some $24 million dollars to attract the Formula E electric car race to the city.

Race cars compete during the Formula E Hong Kong ePrix auto race, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
Race cars compete during the Formula E Hong Kong ePrix auto race, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. The Formula E is coming to Montreal city streets in July, but the streets are not yet up to the standard. © Kin Cheung/Associated Press

The race will be run on city streets including the wide Rene Levesque boulevard, a major thoroughfare.

The streets however are not up to race car standards so repaving was being carried out. Lots of the now iconic orange construction cones were set out to direct traffic as construction was being carried out.

Then came the construction workers strike last week and over the weekend.   With the strike looming, a paving blitz was ordered to get as much done as quickly as possible.   As is often the case, the traffic cones were a bit confusing, and it seems at some point a car slipped through and was parked, and somehow, nobody noticed until the paving crew arrived at that spot. It would seem that, rather than slow down and wait for a tow truck, they chose to simply pave around it.

The car was gone, the next day but the patch of road on René-Lévesque Boulevard was still unpaved on Tuesday.
The car was gone the next day but the patch of road on René-Lévesque Boulevard was still unpaved on Tuesday. © Benjamin Shingler/CBC

This of course has since made for much amusement as images were shared on social media.

Franç​ois Limoges, a city councillor was unhappy about the situation saying it again shows Montreal in a bad light.

He also claims it’s a reflection of the whole current city administration under Mayor Denis Coderre.

Qouted in the CBC he says , “it’s i “It’s improvised, it’s botched and it’s mismanaged”.

The official response to the situation is that the paving was just a base layer only and would not compromise the quality of the finished road.

Limoges speaking more directly about the paving situation said “The roads are broken.  Everything is old. We need quality work, not one-centimetre pavement for a race that no one cares about. This won’t hold more than a few months if not a few weeks”.

The Formula E race is scheduled for the end of July.

The incident is somewhat reminiscent of a road redesign in Quebec’s Eastern Townships in 2012. The road was redesigned around a telephone pole. The pole remained in the middle of the road for weeks up until the story made national news, after which the pole was relocated.

Quebec made people shake their heads as well back in 2012 when the ministry of Transport fmodified a dangerous curve in the road in the Eastern Twonshhipsi but Quebec’s public utility apparently failed to coordinate its timetable with the roadwork
Quebec made people shake their heads as well back in 2012 when the Ministry of Transport modified a dangerous curve in a road in the Eastern Townships but Quebec’s public utility apparently failed to coordinate its timetable with the roadwork. © Jocelyn Riendeau / Canadian Press / Sherbrooke La Tribune

Additional information- sources

