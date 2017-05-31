U.S. duties on lumber to cost jobs, profit in Canada

The U.S. decision to impose duties averaging 30 per cent on Canada’s softwood lumber is expected to result in a loss of 1,100 jobs and $400 million in profits in 2017, according to the Conference Board of Canada.

The think tank released a report on the outlook for Canada’s wood products industry which had been showing strong growth before the U.S. imposed new duties. Softwood exports have been the subject several trade disputes between the two countries.

Jobs in the lumber industry had been expected to increase by about 1,000 but instead will decrease by 1,100.

Duties encourage ‘a further pivot toward Asian markets’

The think tank’s Michael Burt concludes that “the U.S. remains the dominant destination for Canadian wood products exports” but “the new trade restrictions could encourage a further pivot toward Asian markets, particularly China where growing demand for wood products recently pushed imports of logs and limber…to their highest level on record.”