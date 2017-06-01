Quebec's National Assembly, where the ruling Liberal party decided to open the constitutional debate with the rest of Canada in this 150th anniversary.
Photo Credit: CP / (file photo)

Couillard says “time is right” to reopen talks on constitution

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 1 June, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Philippe Couillard, Premier of the French-speaking province of Quebec, held a press conference this afternoon to announce his intention to reopen the discussion concerning Quebec’s position in Canada.

Premier Philipe Couillard making the case for reopening constitutional discussions to include Quebec. © CP/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec is the only province in Canada that did not sign on to the constitution when it was repatriated in 1982.

In a 200-page document with a title that translates as: “Quebecers: Our Way of Being Canadians.” the premier says the case for reopening the discussions has been made.

 “Quebec has changed, Canada has changed and I think we can reopen dialogue,”

He said this sesquicentennial year, the 150th anniversary of Confederation, is the ideal opportunity.

“Quebec has changed, Canada has changed and I think we can reopen dialogue,” Couillard said today.

But when asked by reporters what his response would be, Prime Minister Trudeau was brief and concise.

“You know my views on the Constitution,” Trudeau responded this morning in Ottawa. “We are not opening the Constitution.”

Over the last 30 years, constitutional talks in Canada have been severely devisive, and ultimately set the stage for two referendums on Quebec separation.

Quebecers voted to stay in Canada on both occasions, but only by the thinnest of margins.

Professor Nelson Wiseman is the director of the Canadian Studies program in the Political Science department at the University of Toronto.

He says the issue is not likely to get much traction elsewhere in Canada.

Listen

Professor Wiseman says most of Quebec’s 5 demands, while not enshrined in the constitution, have been met. The conditions for Quebec are as follows:

  • Recognition of Quebec as a distinct society.
  • Limits on federal spending power.
  • Guaranteed Quebec representation on the Supreme Court.
  • A constitutional veto right.
  • Increased control over immigration.

The biggest challenge to constitutional negotiations is that they may open a hornets nest of demands by all the other provinces. And in all this give and take, Canada’s First Nations would be making their claims for the first time.

There are plans in the works currently to acknowledge First Nations people in this anniversary year. As for Quebec’s demands however, it remains to be seen what the reaction will be.

Meanwhile, Philipe Couillard has a provincial election to prepare for in the fall, where he faces two separatist parties. Many analysts see this foray into constitutional negotiation as his attempt to quell the growing support for those parties. 

Share
Posted in Economy, History, Immigration & Refuge, Indigenous, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, History, Immigration & Refuge, Indigenous, Politics, SocietyCouillard says "time is right" to reopen talks on constitutionArts and Entertainment, History, International, SocietySgt. Pepper: It was 50 years ago today...Arts and Entertainment, Environment, History, International, Lifestyle, SocietyStanley Park best in the worldSocietyFormer nurse pleads guilty to killing 8 elderly patientsAnimals, International, SocietyCaution urged as Atlantic salmon stocks declineArts and Entertainment, Education, Health, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyKids and screen time: new limits recommendedEconomy, International, Military, PoliticsBoeing cancels fighter jet announcement amid spat with Ottawa over BombardierEnvironment, Health, SocietyPollution costs Canadians billions annually: reportInternationalCanada condemns 'heinous' Kabul bombingPolitics, Society, SportsOops..

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine